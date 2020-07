Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room dog park gym internet access cats allowed parking pool bike storage carport clubhouse coffee bar hot tub

We are now open for appointments and virtual tours! Book yours today! Who says urban living and outdoors can't coexist? Spread your wings at Parc at White Rock where outdoor opportunities abound! Here, you'll find our luxury apartments are located footsteps away from the breathtaking White Rock Lake and Santa Fe Trail. Parc is a place where outdoor enthusiasts and urban residents have everything they could never need, with a short commute to Downtown Dallas, yet surrounded by various local parks, biking trails, and beautiful lakes. Boasting convenient access to major transportation arteries, residents are less than 15 minutes away from some of the state's top employers. Our community is also in close proximity to a plethora of shopping and entertainment options. Whether you live for the outdoors or can't get enough of the city, Parc at White Rock is the perfect place to call home. Call us today and get one step closer to living easy.