Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel bathtub extra storage ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access new construction cats allowed alarm system business center car charging dog grooming area e-payments game room guest parking internet cafe online portal smoke-free community trash valet valet service yoga

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. If you are looking for a luxury apartment community that is tailored to those that want to take advantage of thriving entertainment and nightlife, pursue the convenience of urban living and come home to modern luxury, then welcome to Camden Victory Park. Just to name a few apartment home features you will love coming home to: chef-inspired kitchens with modern cabinets, quartz countertops and exquisite tile backsplashes. Our brand new community features a spectacular pool with expansive entertainment, lounging and grilling areas, a high endurance fitness zone with a flex workout studio and a community workspace with Wi-Fi and multi-function printers, and for our furry, four-legged residents we offer an exclusive unleashed bark park which everyone will take great delight in! Please note that all floor plan ...