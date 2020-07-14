All apartments in Dallas
Camden Victory Park.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

Camden Victory Park

2787 N Houston St · (216) 539-4043
Location

2787 N Houston St, Dallas, TX 75219
Oak Lawn

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3084 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Unit 1053 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,419

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 1057 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,419

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

See 22+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4012 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,279

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1086 sqft

Unit 2016 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,279

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Unit 2089 · Avail. Oct 30

$2,279

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1161 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Victory Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
bathtub
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
new construction
cats allowed
alarm system
business center
car charging
dog grooming area
e-payments
game room
guest parking
internet cafe
online portal
smoke-free community
trash valet
valet service
yoga
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. If you are looking for a luxury apartment community that is tailored to those that want to take advantage of thriving entertainment and nightlife, pursue the convenience of urban living and come home to modern luxury, then welcome to Camden Victory Park. Just to name a few apartment home features you will love coming home to: chef-inspired kitchens with modern cabinets, quartz countertops and exquisite tile backsplashes. Our brand new community features a spectacular pool with expansive entertainment, lounging and grilling areas, a high endurance fitness zone with a flex workout studio and a community workspace with Wi-Fi and multi-function printers, and for our furry, four-legged residents we offer an exclusive unleashed bark park which everyone will take great delight in! Please note that all floor plan ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $85
Move-in Fees: $224
Additional: Cable and Internet $105, Valet Living (trash pickup) $30, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400$400 pet fee per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $25 pet rent a month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. We do not permit American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive. See management for pet approval and deposit and fee information.
Parking Details: Garage lot. We have limited access gates, and a centrally located, covered parking garage. One parking spot is permitted per person.Guest parking is available on the top level. A parking permit is required for all residents and guests.
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $50-80/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Camden Victory Park have any available units?
Camden Victory Park has 30 units available starting at $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Victory Park have?
Some of Camden Victory Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Victory Park currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Victory Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Victory Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Victory Park is pet friendly.
Does Camden Victory Park offer parking?
Yes, Camden Victory Park offers parking.
Does Camden Victory Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Victory Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Victory Park have a pool?
Yes, Camden Victory Park has a pool.
Does Camden Victory Park have accessible units?
No, Camden Victory Park does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Victory Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Victory Park has units with dishwashers.

