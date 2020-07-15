All apartments in Dallas
Ambassador

5027 Live Oak Street · (972) 330-4606
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5027 Live Oak Street, Dallas, TX 75206

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 35 · Avail. now

$714

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 409 sqft

Unit 20 · Avail. now

$714

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 435 sqft

Unit 36 · Avail. now

$714

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 435 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. Sep 9

$884

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 836 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$984

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ambassador.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
courtyard
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Take pleasure in coming home to Ambassador Apartments in Dallas, Texas. Our multi-location community allows you to enjoy the simplicities of life while being centrally located in the energetic neighborhood of Knox Henderson. With a variety of one, two- and three-bedroom floor plans to select from, Ambassador is sure to be the last stop on your apartment hunt.

Create new memories when you experience all that Knox Henderson has to offer. With just a short drive, you can shop ‘til you drop at the Shops at West Village, cheer for your favorite sports team at Henderson Tap House or take a nature walk to escape city life at the Katy Trail. A different adventure is right outside your doorstep when you call Ambassador your home.

Experience the best of all worlds when you choose Ambassador Apartments. Call or stop by today to take a personalized tour of one of our charming communities in Dallas, Texas.

(RLNE5828888)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 app fee
Deposit: 200 1 bedroom,250 2 bedroom
Additional: Trash $10, Pest Control $3.50
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: 50 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $20
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $20
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ambassador have any available units?
Ambassador has 10 units available starting at $714 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Ambassador have?
Some of Ambassador's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ambassador currently offering any rent specials?
Ambassador is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ambassador pet-friendly?
Yes, Ambassador is pet friendly.
Does Ambassador offer parking?
Yes, Ambassador offers parking.
Does Ambassador have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ambassador does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ambassador have a pool?
No, Ambassador does not have a pool.
Does Ambassador have accessible units?
Yes, Ambassador has accessible units.
Does Ambassador have units with dishwashers?
No, Ambassador does not have units with dishwashers.
