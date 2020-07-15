Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill courtyard e-payments online portal smoke-free community

Take pleasure in coming home to Ambassador Apartments in Dallas, Texas. Our multi-location community allows you to enjoy the simplicities of life while being centrally located in the energetic neighborhood of Knox Henderson. With a variety of one, two- and three-bedroom floor plans to select from, Ambassador is sure to be the last stop on your apartment hunt.



Create new memories when you experience all that Knox Henderson has to offer. With just a short drive, you can shop ‘til you drop at the Shops at West Village, cheer for your favorite sports team at Henderson Tap House or take a nature walk to escape city life at the Katy Trail. A different adventure is right outside your doorstep when you call Ambassador your home.



Experience the best of all worlds when you choose Ambassador Apartments. Call or stop by today to take a personalized tour of one of our charming communities in Dallas, Texas.



(RLNE5828888)