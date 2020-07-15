Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ambassador.
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
bbq/grill
courtyard
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Take pleasure in coming home to Ambassador Apartments in Dallas, Texas. Our multi-location community allows you to enjoy the simplicities of life while being centrally located in the energetic neighborhood of Knox Henderson. With a variety of one, two- and three-bedroom floor plans to select from, Ambassador is sure to be the last stop on your apartment hunt.
Create new memories when you experience all that Knox Henderson has to offer. With just a short drive, you can shop ‘til you drop at the Shops at West Village, cheer for your favorite sports team at Henderson Tap House or take a nature walk to escape city life at the Katy Trail. A different adventure is right outside your doorstep when you call Ambassador your home.
Experience the best of all worlds when you choose Ambassador Apartments. Call or stop by today to take a personalized tour of one of our charming communities in Dallas, Texas.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)