Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:59 PM

1900 Pacific

1900 Pacific Ave · (214) 504-2934
Location

1900 Pacific Ave, Dallas, TX 75201
Downtown Dallas

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 708 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 814 sqft

Unit 1008 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 814 sqft

Unit 601 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,755

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1149 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 504 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,994

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1295 sqft

Unit 704 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,994

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1295 sqft

Unit 711 · Avail. Sep 4

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1324 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1900 Pacific.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
accessible
bike storage
business center
cc payments
conference room
e-payments
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Lease your studio, 1 or 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of the Main Street District and enjoy all that historic living has to offer!



1900 Pacific Residences is located in the City Center District of Dallas in the historic Corrigan Tower Building. Our high rise community with 17 floors of urban and loft style luxury apartments, roof top pool and lounge area with scenic views of downtown Dallas is sure to fit all your living needs. Our community will offer concierge services, sky-bridge access to our parking garage, state of the art fitness center, bike service, music rooms and pet spa. Inside your apartments home you will find mud-room inspired entries, USB charging stations, dry bar, decorative glass shelving, Energy Star Whirlpool appliances including front load washer and dryer, solar shades, quartz countertops with designer backsplash in your gourmet kitchen, expansive walk in closets, standup shower and oversized garden tubs to relax in at the end of your day. With very unique floor plans, we are sure to have the one that fits your needs. Our temporary leasing space is located at 1910 Pacific Suite 2000. Call us today to schedule a tour of our community, we cant wait to show you around!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $250-$350
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $25
Dogs
fee: $400
rent: $25
Cats
fee: $400
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Storage locker

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 Pacific have any available units?
1900 Pacific has 13 units available starting at $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1900 Pacific have?
Some of 1900 Pacific's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 Pacific currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Pacific is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 Pacific pet-friendly?
Yes, 1900 Pacific is pet friendly.
Does 1900 Pacific offer parking?
Yes, 1900 Pacific offers parking.
Does 1900 Pacific have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 Pacific does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Pacific have a pool?
Yes, 1900 Pacific has a pool.
Does 1900 Pacific have accessible units?
Yes, 1900 Pacific has accessible units.
Does 1900 Pacific have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1900 Pacific has units with dishwashers.
