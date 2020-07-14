Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan ice maker smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge elevator 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly accessible bike storage business center cc payments conference room e-payments key fob access online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Lease your studio, 1 or 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of the Main Street District and enjoy all that historic living has to offer!







1900 Pacific Residences is located in the City Center District of Dallas in the historic Corrigan Tower Building. Our high rise community with 17 floors of urban and loft style luxury apartments, roof top pool and lounge area with scenic views of downtown Dallas is sure to fit all your living needs. Our community will offer concierge services, sky-bridge access to our parking garage, state of the art fitness center, bike service, music rooms and pet spa. Inside your apartments home you will find mud-room inspired entries, USB charging stations, dry bar, decorative glass shelving, Energy Star Whirlpool appliances including front load washer and dryer, solar shades, quartz countertops with designer backsplash in your gourmet kitchen, expansive walk in closets, standup shower and oversized garden tubs to relax in at the end of your day. With very unique floor plans, we are sure to have the one that fits your needs. Our temporary leasing space is located at 1910 Pacific Suite 2000. Call us today to schedule a tour of our community, we cant wait to show you around!