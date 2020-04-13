1207 Ave M

Amenities
FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL HOME. ELECTRIC, GAS, WATER/SEWER/TRASH PAID BY LANDLORD. Home has 3 bedrooms; two of the bedrooms have queen size beds, all bedding, night stand, lamp, and window a/c unit. The third bedroom has a futon, bedding, night stand/desk, lamp, and window a/c unit. There is one full bathroom with a tub/shower combo with all linens provided. The living area comes with a sofa, recliner, 2 side chairs, end table, lamps, coffee table, and window a/c unit. The dining room has a table with 4 chairs. Kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, electric range, microwave, small table, dishes, and small appliances. There is a washer and dryer in the attached garage.