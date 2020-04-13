All apartments in Childress
1207 Ave M
Last updated April 13 2020 at 8:10 PM

1207 Ave M

1207 Avenue M NW · (940) 937-2200
Location

1207 Avenue M NW, Childress, TX 79201

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL HOME. ELECTRIC, GAS, WATER/SEWER/TRASH PAID BY LANDLORD. Home has 3 bedrooms; two of the bedrooms have queen size beds, all bedding, night stand, lamp, and window a/c unit. The third bedroom has a futon, bedding, night stand/desk, lamp, and window a/c unit. There is one full bathroom with a tub/shower combo with all linens provided. The living area comes with a sofa, recliner, 2 side chairs, end table, lamps, coffee table, and window a/c unit. The dining room has a table with 4 chairs. Kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, electric range, microwave, small table, dishes, and small appliances. There is a washer and dryer in the attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1207 Ave M have any available units?
1207 Ave M doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Childress, TX.
What amenities does 1207 Ave M have?
Some of 1207 Ave M's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1207 Ave M currently offering any rent specials?
1207 Ave M isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 Ave M pet-friendly?
No, 1207 Ave M is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Childress.
Does 1207 Ave M offer parking?
Yes, 1207 Ave M does offer parking.
Does 1207 Ave M have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1207 Ave M offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 Ave M have a pool?
No, 1207 Ave M does not have a pool.
Does 1207 Ave M have accessible units?
No, 1207 Ave M does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 Ave M have units with dishwashers?
No, 1207 Ave M does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1207 Ave M have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1207 Ave M has units with air conditioning.
