2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:11 AM
16 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Beaumont, TX
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
Calder Place
32 Units Available
Longfellow
1215 Longfellow Dr, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1054 sqft
Welcome home to Longfellow Apartments in Beaumont, Texas. Situated close to Interstate 10 and Highways 287, 69, and 59, Longfellow Apartments sets the standard in conveniently located Beaumont living.
Last updated June 12 at 06:47am
Western Hills
8 Units Available
Kingsgate Apartments
5750 N Major Dr, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
963 sqft
Are you searching for great apartment home living in Beaumont, TX? Look no further because Kingsgate is the number one apartment home community in Beaumont, TX.
Last updated June 12 at 06:45am
$
28 Units Available
Chelsea Apartments
4630 Collier St, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1022 sqft
Chelsea Apartment Homes is located in the heart of Beaumont, Texas featuring an appealing selection of spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
2 Units Available
Azure Pointe
6355 Chinn Ln, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$728
911 sqft
Move-in to your gorgeous 1, 2, 3 or 4 bedroom apartment homes. The community has an array of amenities including a playground, resort-style pool and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
10 Units Available
Fountain Woods Apartments
3565 Delaware St, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$830
958 sqft
Community has a courtyard, pool, and water cascade. Apartments have spacious closets and kitchens with pass-through bars. Neighborhood offers amenities that include a post office, schools, and restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 06:32am
30 Units Available
Breakwater Bay Apartments
4375 N Major Dr, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$945
853 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include BBQ grill, pool, on-site laundry and gym. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and walk-in closets. Convenient location close to the Gulf Coast.
Last updated April 21 at 05:26pm
Western Hills
4 Units Available
Seventy50 West End
7050 Highway 105, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
1176 sqft
Apartment community with gorgeous landscapes and on-call maintenance for convenience and relaxation. Apartments feature central air and heating and carpeted floors for comfort. Close to John Jay Museum with proximity to I-10.
Last updated April 18 at 07:02am
37 Units Available
The Preserve at Old Dowlen
5350 Old Dowlen Rd, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1102 sqft
Experience the luxury of a high-end complex featuring vibrant community areas, a fully-equipped gym and a large outdoor pool. Apartments are large and offer natural lighting, hardwood flooring and rich, dark kitchen cabinets to match.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
1136 Green Meadow St
1136 Green Meadow Street, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
This spacious townhome is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths with garage, located in a desirable West End neighborhood. Newly resurfaced counter-tops in kitchen, tile flooring downstairs. Features a great private patio area perfect for entertaining.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
5691 Calder Avenue
5691 Calder Avenue, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1698 sqft
WELCOME HOME! This beautiful totally renovated and spacious brick home is located in the West End of Beaumont. This home offers tall ceilings with skylights, windows galore, built-in bookshelves, and cabinets giving you an abundance of storage space.
Results within 5 miles of Beaumont
Last updated June 12 at 06:38am
11 Units Available
Spurlock North Apartments
2575 N 31st St, Central Gardens, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
Located near Route 69, these spacious, modern apartments offer several different floor plans. Pool, hot tub and community game areas in the complex. Gym with both cardio and weightlifting equipment also open to residents.
Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
5 Units Available
Carriage House Apartments
1803 Nederland Ave, Nederland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$915
802 sqft
Settle into the good life at Carriage House Apartments. Choose from 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Nederland, Texas, so you can decide how much space you need to live comfortably.
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
17 Units Available
The Avenue
2900 Nederland Ave, Nederland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1032 sqft
Looking for Apartments near Beaumont? Then welcome home to The Avenue, the best-kept community in Nederland, Texas! We are conveniently located in Golden Triangle, so everything, even local employers, is literally at your fingertips! Being close to
Results within 10 miles of Beaumont
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
34 Units Available
Stone Creek Port Arthur
3035 Lake Arthur Dr, Port Arthur, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1021 sqft
Luxury community featuring 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and putting green. Apartments include full-size washer and dryer, built-in microwaves and wood-style flooring. Great neighborhood close to Babe Zaharias Golf Course, shopping and dining.
Last updated June 12 at 06:45am
6 Units Available
Cambridge in the Groves
5501 W Washington Blvd, Groves, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
954 sqft
Hang your hat at Cambridge in the Groves, located in Groves, TX, and just around the corner from Groves Public Library.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
8601 Willow Bend Ct
8601 Willow Bend Ct, Port Arthur, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
2440 sqft
Beautifully arranged and very spacious garden home close to business's and shopping.
