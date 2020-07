Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub oven range Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly alarm system bbq/grill business center carport cc payments courtyard dog park e-payments

Stonelake at the Arboretum, in the heart of Austin, TX, is now leasing! Accessible to a variety of dining, shopping, and public transportation, the Arboretum can be your home today. Our five unique apartment home floor plans are designed with your comfort and convenience in mind and are situated in a relaxing residential community. Each pet friendly apartment home features a fully-equipped kitchen, plush wall-to-wall carpeting, nine foot ceilings, and spacious walk in closets. On-site community amenities include beautiful landscaping, private gated access, swimming pools, and a state-of-the-art- fitness center. Visit us today and experience all that Stonelake at the Arboretum apartment homes have to offer!