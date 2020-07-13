All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like
Aria.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
Aria
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:40 PM

Aria

2513 Summer Tree Cir · (817) 330-6259
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Savings
Up to $500 Off On Your First Full Month On Selected Units!
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2513 Summer Tree Cir, Arlington, TX 76006

Price and availability

VERIFIED 35 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2009 · Avail. Aug 14

$940

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

Unit 2053 · Avail. Sep 14

$990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 798 sqft

Unit 2013 · Avail. now

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1044 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1186 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aria.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
online portal
tennis court
cats allowed
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
Aria Apartments is a luxury apartment community in North Arlington. We're close to some of the DFW's biggest points of interest, such as Six Flags Over Texas, Hurricane Harbor, restaurants, golf courses and more. Our North Arlington apartments feature one-bedroom and two-bedroom homes. Schedule a tour with us today! Amenities at Aria Apartments include a sparkling pool (with grilling area), regulation court for tennis matches and much more. The grounds of our Arlington, Texas, apartments are very clean and maintained by our staff meticulously throughout the year. Residents also enjoy an online portal where they can pay rent. New residents enjoy the convenience of applying online as well. Each space at our North Arlington luxury apartment community feels personalized to each resident. The floor plans at Aria are designed to be spacious and luxurious. They feature wood-style flooring, updated cabinets, sophisticated fixtures and other surprisingly stylish details. You also have the ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Call property for details
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Trash: $8/month; Pest Control: $3/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
restrictions: We implement a 2-pet limit per apartment home. Please contact the office for pet fee and pet rent amounts required for each pet. Not approved but not limited to, Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, German Shepherd, Presa Canarios, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinschers, Akitas, Wolf hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies. Including any mix of the breeds listed above.
Parking Details: Carport: $25/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Aria have any available units?
Aria has 6 units available starting at $940 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Aria have?
Some of Aria's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aria currently offering any rent specials?
Aria is offering the following rent specials: Up to $500 Off On Your First Full Month On Selected Units!
Is Aria pet-friendly?
Yes, Aria is pet friendly.
Does Aria offer parking?
Yes, Aria offers parking.
Does Aria have units with washers and dryers?
No, Aria does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Aria have a pool?
Yes, Aria has a pool.
Does Aria have accessible units?
No, Aria does not have accessible units.
Does Aria have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aria has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Heather Ridge
2706 Heather Hill Ct
Arlington, TX 75050
Trinity Trace
1707 Trinity Height Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Huntington Meadows
2311 Stratton Lane
Arlington, TX 76006
Hunters Point
1805 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Crossroads at Arlington
903 Road To Six Flags W
Arlington, TX 76012
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76010
Woodcreek
2717 Lawrence Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 BedroomsArlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly PlacesArlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town NorthParkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton UniversityEl Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center