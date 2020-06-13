Apartment List
43 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Alton, TX

Finding an apartment in Alton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i...

Alton
1 Unit Available
1302 W HARRISON AVE
1302 West Harrison Avenue, Alton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$875
WATER AND TRASH INCLUDED!!! - Property Id: 268877 One story with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with assigned parking for two vehicles. This apartment includes water and trash pick up. It also includes Washer and dryer and all kitchen appliances.
West Sharyland
1 Unit Available
3307 Magdalena St Apt 4
3307 Magdalena St, West Sharyland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$775
MOVE IN DEPOSIT ONLY!!!! 3307 Magdalena Mission TX This new units are on the back curve off Mile 2 between Inspiration and Moorefield.
1 Unit Available
1422 West Gardenia Avenue
1422 Gardenia Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1556 sqft
Beautiful and well maintained - 3 Bedroom + Study/Office/ 2 bath home with huge backyard. Ceramic tile floors throughout home. Nice large bedrooms and living area. Huge backyard. Landlord pays for lawn maintenance and mowing twice a month.

1 Unit Available
2920 N 51st st
2920 North 51st Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1572 sqft
2920 N 51st st Available 07/01/20 3 Bed/2 Bath Townhome in Mcallen TX Now Available! - Walk Through Tour: https://www.youtube.

Mission
2 Units Available
2010 Miroslava Ave Apt 10
2010 Miroslava Avenue, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$530
3 Bedrooms
$775
MOVE IN TODAY!! Located on Mile 2 and almost at the corner of Hill Crest Dr., these apartments are close to a wide variety of stores and restaurants off of Pecan (Griffin Parkway), Conway and La Homa. Possibly zoned for Lloyd M.

Mission
1 Unit Available
1906 Jim Schroeder
1906 Jim Schroder Dr, Mission, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
2036 sqft
Mission Texas-Beautiful home for lease - Now taking applications Move to the Gated Summerwood Manor! Peaceful surrounded by Beautiful homes. This home has an open floor concept with special details throughout.

Mission
1 Unit Available
3204 Anita St
3204 Anita Street, Mission, TX
2 Bedrooms
$620
1100 sqft
MOVE IN WITH 2 WEEKS FREE!!! Move into these SUPER SPACIOUS units today with modern kitchen cabinets and layout this unit will make you feel at home!! These units are located in a great community with police officers on site near supermarkets,

Mission
1 Unit Available
3200 Anita St Apt 1
3200 Anita Street, Mission, TX
2 Bedrooms
$620
1100 sqft
MOVE IN WITH 2 WEEKS FREE!!! Move into these SUPER SPACIOUS units today with modern kitchen cabinets and layout this unit will make you feel at home!!These townhouses have an open concept downstairs for all and any decor! Upstairs has an amazing

1 Unit Available
4307 W La Guardia Ln
4307 Guardia Avenue, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$690
918 sqft
SUMMER IS NEAR SPECIAL! MOVE IN NOW GET 1 WEEK FREE!! ONLY 1 LEFT Call us during regular business hours easy to see! Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment for a low rent and deposit. Washer, dryer, fridge and stove included in the unit.

1 Unit Available
1806 Rice Ave
1806 Rice Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1650 sqft
1806 Rice Ave Available 07/01/20 3Bed/2Bath in Upscale neighborhood ( 23rd & Freddy Gonzalez ) - Rent: $1,6500.0 Deposit: $1,650.00 Video Tour: https://youtu.be/xmcU98nrXmw Upscale 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in Mcallen Texas.

2 Units Available
Paseo del Sol Apartments
2501 Hibiscus Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$725
850 sqft
This spacious garden apartment features an open floor plan with combination Living/dining/ kitchen. The Apartment building is quite and peaceful with Beautiful and colorful Landscaping. Two picnic areas with grills.

Tierra Del Sol
1 Unit Available
2516 Flamingo Cir
2516 Flamingo Circle, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great home located in McAllen, perfect location close to major city avenues and commercial plazas.

1 Unit Available
604 S Logan Dr
604 Logan Drive, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$690
MOVE IN TODAY WITH ONLY RENT! - Property Id: 156677 These 2 bedroom, 2 baths is located off of 10th St. and Sprague, centralized between north McAllen and Edinburg.

Mission
1 Unit Available
2210 E 1st St
2210 E 1st St, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LUXURY TOWN-HOME MOVE IN TODAY!! - Property Id: 186255 Aqua Luxury Living is a brand new and luxurious private community with lush landscape, modern pool, spacious club house, playground and jogging trails. Conveniently located off Shary Rd.

1 Unit Available
2504 Fairmont Avenue
2504 Fairmont Avenue, McAllen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2939 sqft
Spacious, attractive 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in North McAllen. Property offers two living and two dinning room spaces, plus additional bonus room, which can serve as an office.

1 Unit Available
2016 Queens Ave
2016 Queens Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1508 sqft
2016 Queens Ave Available 07/01/20 2Bed/2Bath w Office, Upscale Community ( Trenton & 23rd ) - Walk Through Tour: https://youtu.be/IJUMQ0tO0jQ Rent: $1500.00 Deposit: $1500.
Mission
17 Units Available
Las Misiones
3807 Plantation Blvd, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1359 sqft
Designer finishes throughout this community. Minutes from Sharyland Schools and the parks. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, beautiful landscaping and a playground. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens and cathedral ceilings.
9 Units Available
The Plantation Apartments
4405 S Shary Rd, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1443 sqft
The Plantation Apartments in Mission, Texas offer a variety of luxurious one, two and three bedroom floor plans designed to perfectly fit your lifestyle.
27 Units Available
Rincon Apartments
3801 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1033 sqft
Welcome home to Rincon Apartment Homes in McAllen, Texas. A quaint residential neighborhood, centrally located near major shopping centers, local businesses and popular restaurants.
Chaparral Village
53 Units Available
Devon Place
4122 Rhonda Drive, Edinburg, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Opening in December 2019, Devon Place in Edinburg, TX, will offer one, two, and three bedroom Apartment Homes for rent. For luxury living in charming Edinburg, look no further than our sparkling new community.
25 Units Available
Hearthstone Apartments
1000 E Vermont Ave, McAllen, TX
Studio
$730
886 sqft
Come home to comfortable, carefree living at Hearthstone Apartments located in beautiful McAllen, TX. Open floor plans coupled with beautiful features define the unique lifestyle only found at our community.
Mission
8 Units Available
Plantation Phase II
4405 South Shary Road, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1443 sqft
The Plantation Apartments in Mission, Texas offer a variety of luxurious one, two and three bedroom floor plans designed to perfectly fit your lifestyle.
8 Units Available
The Residence at Edinburg
4590 S Professional Dr, Edinburg, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
946 sqft
The Residence at Edinburg is a resort style, luxury apartment community in the City of Edinburg which is within the McAllenBrownsvilleHarlingen metropolitan area.
5 Units Available
Residence at Edinburg II
4504 S Professional Dr, Edinburg, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1072 sqft
The Residence at Edinburg is a resort style, luxury apartment community in the City of Edinburg which is within the McAllenBrownsvilleHarlingen metropolitan area.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Alton, TX

Finding an apartment in Alton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

