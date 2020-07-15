/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:28 PM
16 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oak Grove, TN
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
110 Dove Lane
110 Dove Lane, Oak Grove, TN
2 Bedrooms
$650
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 110 Dove Lane in Oak Grove. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
411 Oak Grove Rd., #12
411 Oak Grove Rd, Oak Grove, TN
2 Bedrooms
$600
411 Oak Grove Rd., #12 Gray, TN 37615 - Between Johnson City and Kingsport this two bedroom, one bath duplex makes it a very convenient location to both cities. Features a large garage with room for extra storage.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Grove
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:16 PM
31 Units Available
Knob Creek Historic District
Haven at Knob Creek
1185 W Mountain View Rd, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$999
1149 sqft
With a gym, a sand volleyball court and an outdoor fireplace, this apartment community is near I-26, shopping and East Tennessee State University. Apartment homes feature detached garages, gourmet kitchens, and nine-foot ceilings.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
601 W Mountain View Rd Unit 103
601 W Mountain View Rd, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1444 sqft
This beautiful unit features a spacious living room with nine foot ceilings, crown molding, and kitchen with Stainless steel appliances. There is a back deck right off the dining room. The main level has a half bathroom with laundry.
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Gray
104 Majestic Dr. #2
104 Majestic Drive, Gray, TN
2 Bedrooms
$940
1400 sqft
104 Majestic Dr. #2 Gray, TN 37615 - Wonderful location and convenience. Please come take a look at this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex that has mowing, water, & trash included.
Results within 10 miles of Oak Grove
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:38 PM
50 Units Available
Mountain Home
Monarch 815
1109 University Pkwy, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$569
463 sqft
College is supposed to be the best years of your life. Your home during college should make no exception. Here at The Arch this isnt your ordinary student housing community near East Tennessee State University.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 06:45 PM
8 Units Available
Blue Ridge Apartments
2610 Plymouth Rd, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$575
867 sqft
You can't find a more beautiful view in Johnson City than at Blue Ridge Apartments. Our beautifully landscaped property includes 2 separate playgrounds, a sand volleyball court and Picnic Areas with BBQ grills.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 PM
5 Units Available
Miller Crest Apartment Homes
1000 Savignon Ct, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$879
960 sqft
You belong among the luxury and beauty of Miller Crest. Situated on over 25 acres of picturesque landscaping, you will enjoy more than just a scenic view. The ease of living will astound you.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Mountain Home
114 Wilson Avenue Unit 4
114 Wilson Ave, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
This two-bedroom, one bath apartment is situated inside Downtown Johnson City, located near East Tennessee State University. This home allows the convenience of walking or biking to nearby shops, eatery's, and the university.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Mountain Home
112 Wilson Avenue Unit 2
112 Wilson Ave, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
907 sqft
This two-bedroom, one bath apartment is situated inside Downtown Johnson City, located near East Tennessee State University. This home allows the convenience of walking or biking to nearby shops, eatery's, and the university.
1 of 28
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1585 Fort Henry Drive Unit 2D
1585 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport, TN
2 Bedrooms
$825
1120 sqft
1585 Fort Henry Drive Unit 2D Kingsport, TN 37664 - This 1st level condo at Fort Henry Arms is conveniently located in the heart of Kingsport if you like easy living this is the place for you! SO MANY AMENITIES water, trash, mowing ALL included in
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
512 Thomas Street
512 Thomas St, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
512 Thomas Street Johnson City, TN 37604 - Duplex - Like new! 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. One car garage. Washer & Dryer hook- ups. -No Smoking- Mowing included. Enjoy the upper back deck for grilling or just relaxing outside. (RLNE5649145)
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1907 Eastwood Drive
1907 Eastwood Drive, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$900
1907 Eastwood Drive Johnson City TN 37604 - Cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the heart of Johnson City. This updated home offers a master suite, living room, 2nd bedroom and bathroom. Large carport and nice back patio to enjoy the outside scenery.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
South Side Johnson City
111 Terrace Court B Building - 4
111 Terrace Ct, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$595
900 sqft
Beautiful park-like setting. Located close to transportation. Great Apartment. Nice. Quiet. Conveniently located. 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Apartment. Beautiful parklike setting. Mature trees and greenbelt.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1607 East Myrtle Avenue Unit 2
1607 East Myrtle Avenue, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$800
778 sqft
2 unit multi-family home 2 unit multi-family home
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Mountain Home
1220 Shelby Avenue
1220 Shelby Avenue, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$700
624 sqft
1220 Shelby Avenue Available 07/27/20 Two Bedroom House-NOT AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING UNTIL AFTER 7/27/20 - House in Johnson City, TN on 1220 Shelby Avenue, offered exclusively by Property Listing & Rental Agency. This house has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom.