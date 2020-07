Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities concierge courtyard tennis court dogs allowed cats allowed elevator garage parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill bocce court dog grooming area dog park fire pit game room google fiber hot tub internet access lobby media room wine room

The elegant 505 is both the first residential skyscraper as well as the tallest residential building in Nashville. As a vertically integrated mixed-use tower, there are opportunities to explore multiple communities within the building and beyond. At ground level, restaurant and retail space provides quick shopping and eating convenience. The heart of Nashville's shopping and dining is just a few steps away.