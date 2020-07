Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park fire pit 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill internet access accessible garage parking 24hr maintenance bike storage guest parking hot tub internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community valet service yoga

Make yourself at home at Century Autumn Wood Apartments, a brand-new community in a premier location that has all the luxuries you’ve been searching for. Discover your personal bubble of comfort inside our apartments in Murfreesboro and schedule a tour with us today! Pets are welcome, too.



We welcome you with a curated collection of one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans to choose from. These layouts come together with a package of upscale amenities that you’ll love—a resort-style pool with water features and a sundeck, as well as a state-of-the-art fitness center are waiting just outside your door. Share a coffee with your neighbors in our Lavazza Cafe or bring your best gaming tricks in our recreation room equipped with PlayStation and Xbox. Experiment outdoors with some exotic cooking in our cabana-style kitchen and treat your friends to mouth-watering dishes by the fire pit. We even have a computer lounge equipped with Wi-Fi and Amazon HUB package lockers available for our reside