Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

1110 Wateree Street Kingsport, TN 37660 - Beautiful home with charm and character for rent! Great location downtown in a desirable neighborhood. Hardwood through out the home. Downstairs is an updated kitchen with breakfast nook, dining room, large living room with gas logs, half bath and small room that could be used for an office, play room or a bedroom. Upstairs is an updated bathroom and 3 large bedrooms with large closets and built in shelving. There is an unfinished basement with a washer and dryer included and a large room for extra storage. Two car garage in the back with a private back yard.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5887548)