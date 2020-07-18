All apartments in Kingsport
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1110 Wateree Street

1110 Wateree Street · (423) 773-6593
Location

1110 Wateree Street, Kingsport, TN 37660

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1110 Wateree Street · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1110 Wateree Street Kingsport, TN 37660 - Beautiful home with charm and character for rent! Great location downtown in a desirable neighborhood. Hardwood through out the home. Downstairs is an updated kitchen with breakfast nook, dining room, large living room with gas logs, half bath and small room that could be used for an office, play room or a bedroom. Upstairs is an updated bathroom and 3 large bedrooms with large closets and built in shelving. There is an unfinished basement with a washer and dryer included and a large room for extra storage. Two car garage in the back with a private back yard.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5887548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

