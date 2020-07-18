All apartments in Kingsport
Find more places like 1016 Brook St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingsport, TN
/
1016 Brook St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

1016 Brook St

1016 Brook Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kingsport
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1016 Brook Street, Kingsport, TN 37660

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated and cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home for Rent - Updated and cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home for Rent. Sits on a quiet street, and has a nice shady backyard. Includes stackable washer and dryer. Apologies, but absolutely no pets of any kind allowed. Rent is 700 per month, and security deposit is also 700. There is a $ 25 application fee per applicant.

For questions or showings please contact: Scott Albright, Realtor (423) 354-6438

KW Johnson City, 3009 Greenline Dr Johnson City, TN
Each Office Independently Owned and Operated. 423-433-6500 Main office, please use agent's number above for questions/inquires.

(RLNE5899146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 Brook St have any available units?
1016 Brook St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingsport, TN.
Is 1016 Brook St currently offering any rent specials?
1016 Brook St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 Brook St pet-friendly?
No, 1016 Brook St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingsport.
Does 1016 Brook St offer parking?
No, 1016 Brook St does not offer parking.
Does 1016 Brook St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1016 Brook St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 Brook St have a pool?
No, 1016 Brook St does not have a pool.
Does 1016 Brook St have accessible units?
No, 1016 Brook St does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 Brook St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1016 Brook St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1016 Brook St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1016 Brook St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Park Lofts
455 W Sullivan St
Kingsport, TN 37660

Similar Pages

Kingsport 3 BedroomsKingsport Apartments with Balconies
Kingsport Apartments with ParkingKingsport Dog Friendly Apartments
Kingsport Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Johnson City, TNWeaverville, NCElizabethton, TN
Bristol, VAAbingdon, VA
Morristown, TNBoone, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

East Tennessee State University
Milligan College