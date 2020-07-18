1016 Brook St

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated

Updated and cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home for Rent - Updated and cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home for Rent. Sits on a quiet street, and has a nice shady backyard. Includes stackable washer and dryer. Apologies, but absolutely no pets of any kind allowed. Rent is 700 per month, and security deposit is also 700. There is a $ 25 application fee per applicant.



For questions or showings please contact: Scott Albright, Realtor (423) 354-6438



KW Johnson City, 3009 Greenline Dr Johnson City, TN

Each Office Independently Owned and Operated. 423-433-6500 Main office, please use agent's number above for questions/inquires.



