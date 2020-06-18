All apartments in Bristol
812 Haynes St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

812 Haynes St

812 Haynes Street · No Longer Available
Location

812 Haynes Street, Bristol, TN 37620

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 07/01/20 812 Haynes Street - Property Id: 293561

Completely upgraded Carriage House in historic Holston Avenue neighborhood. Upstairs has 2 bedroom with double deep closets . Smaller bedroom with medium closet . Upstairs has grey hardwood floors thru out with waterproof flooring covering landing at top of staircase. Vaulted ceiling in master bedroom with view of back yard thru double French doors leading into screened in porch. The fully enclosed screened porch has a gas log fireplace and drop down remote control ceiling fan. A flagstone patio which runs full length of downstairs. The yard is completely closed in with wooden privacy fence at Street. Chain linked fenced surrounds grass yard. Driveway for two cars. Two entrances , one upstairs at screened porch and second downstairs at Haynes street . The renovated kitchen has all new appliances, light grey cabinets and black granite countertops. A gas fireplace is downstairs in living room with a double set of French doors. Pets considered with pet deposit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293561
Property Id 293561

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5833545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 812 Haynes St have any available units?
812 Haynes St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bristol, TN.
What amenities does 812 Haynes St have?
Some of 812 Haynes St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 Haynes St currently offering any rent specials?
812 Haynes St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 Haynes St pet-friendly?
No, 812 Haynes St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bristol.
Does 812 Haynes St offer parking?
No, 812 Haynes St does not offer parking.
Does 812 Haynes St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 812 Haynes St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 Haynes St have a pool?
No, 812 Haynes St does not have a pool.
Does 812 Haynes St have accessible units?
No, 812 Haynes St does not have accessible units.
Does 812 Haynes St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 Haynes St has units with dishwashers.
Does 812 Haynes St have units with air conditioning?
No, 812 Haynes St does not have units with air conditioning.

