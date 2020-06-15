210 Raceday Center Dr #1403

Amenities

Luxury Raceday Condo! - Looking for a turn-key condo in the heart of Bristol? This 2 bedroom/2 bath luxury condo is situated right across the street from Bristol Motor Speedway, and features some breathtaking panoramic views of the mountains from the 4th floor. Located in the 2nd tower and easy access to all the amenities that this place has to offer!! Gated community, hot tub, swimming pool, workout facility, clubhouse with pool table, ping pong, bar area and so much more!! Convenient to all the major interstates and highways, this one will not last long!



