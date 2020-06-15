All apartments in Bristol
210 Raceday Center Dr #1403
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

210 Raceday Center Dr #1403

210 Raceday Center Drive · No Longer Available
Bristol
Location

210 Raceday Center Drive, Bristol, TN 37618

Amenities

Luxury Raceday Condo! - Looking for a turn-key condo in the heart of Bristol? This 2 bedroom/2 bath luxury condo is situated right across the street from Bristol Motor Speedway, and features some breathtaking panoramic views of the mountains from the 4th floor. Located in the 2nd tower and easy access to all the amenities that this place has to offer!! Gated community, hot tub, swimming pool, workout facility, clubhouse with pool table, ping pong, bar area and so much more!! Convenient to all the major interstates and highways, this one will not last long!

(RLNE5521509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Raceday Center Dr #1403 have any available units?
210 Raceday Center Dr #1403 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bristol, TN.
What amenities does 210 Raceday Center Dr #1403 have?
Some of 210 Raceday Center Dr #1403's amenities include gym, pool, and pool table. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Raceday Center Dr #1403 currently offering any rent specials?
210 Raceday Center Dr #1403 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Raceday Center Dr #1403 pet-friendly?
No, 210 Raceday Center Dr #1403 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bristol.
Does 210 Raceday Center Dr #1403 offer parking?
No, 210 Raceday Center Dr #1403 does not offer parking.
Does 210 Raceday Center Dr #1403 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Raceday Center Dr #1403 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Raceday Center Dr #1403 have a pool?
Yes, 210 Raceday Center Dr #1403 has a pool.
Does 210 Raceday Center Dr #1403 have accessible units?
No, 210 Raceday Center Dr #1403 does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Raceday Center Dr #1403 have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Raceday Center Dr #1403 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Raceday Center Dr #1403 have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Raceday Center Dr #1403 does not have units with air conditioning.
