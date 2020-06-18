302 Bear Tooth Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Large 5bedroom, 2Bath Split Level Home - Large 5Bed/2Ba Split-Level in new Cheyenne Pass subdivision! Take advantage of this home's great layout by walking directly inside from a massive 3 car garage, into an open-concept layout with a sliding glass door leading you outside to an elevated deck! Enjoy this spacious home at the end of the cull de sac! Pet Friendly with references, deposit and pet rent. $1750 + utilities and deposit. Available June 12th 2020



Contact CC Properties today to view this home (605) 721-9095.



(RLNE3896942)