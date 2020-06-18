All apartments in Box Elder
302 Bear Tooth Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

302 Bear Tooth Dr

302 Bear Tooth Drive
Location

302 Bear Tooth Drive, Box Elder, SD 57703

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Large 5bedroom, 2Bath Split Level Home - Large 5Bed/2Ba Split-Level in new Cheyenne Pass subdivision! Take advantage of this home's great layout by walking directly inside from a massive 3 car garage, into an open-concept layout with a sliding glass door leading you outside to an elevated deck! Enjoy this spacious home at the end of the cull de sac! Pet Friendly with references, deposit and pet rent. $1750 + utilities and deposit. Available June 12th 2020

Contact CC Properties today to view this home (605) 721-9095.

(RLNE3896942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Bear Tooth Dr have any available units?
302 Bear Tooth Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Box Elder, SD.
Is 302 Bear Tooth Dr currently offering any rent specials?
302 Bear Tooth Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Bear Tooth Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 Bear Tooth Dr is pet friendly.
Does 302 Bear Tooth Dr offer parking?
Yes, 302 Bear Tooth Dr does offer parking.
Does 302 Bear Tooth Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 Bear Tooth Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Bear Tooth Dr have a pool?
No, 302 Bear Tooth Dr does not have a pool.
Does 302 Bear Tooth Dr have accessible units?
No, 302 Bear Tooth Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Bear Tooth Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 Bear Tooth Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 Bear Tooth Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 Bear Tooth Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
