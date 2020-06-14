28 Apartments for rent in Socastee, SC with gym

You say you want a revolution? Relive the triumphs of American history in Socastee, a famous battlefield in a 1781 tussle between American and British troops.

Located in one of the most beautiful states in the country, Socastee is a small town nestled in the heart of Horry County, South Carolina. The population is a little less than 20,000, with a nice cultural mix in that small population. One of the best things about the city is how friendly the people are; If you’re visiting or plan to move to this historic city, you'll no doubt be exposed to homegrown Southern hospitality. Located near the Atlantic Ocean, the city is a vacation spot for many people, but you never have to worry about being crowded out by tourists. All in all, it's a beautiful place to live that doesn't cost a fortune. See more