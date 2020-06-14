Apartment List
/
SC
/
socastee
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:40 PM

28 Apartments for rent in Socastee, SC with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Socastee renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3923 Gladiola Ct. #303
3923 Gladiola Ct, Socastee, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
Azalea Lakes - Spacious 2 bedrooms 2 bath Open Floor with Vaulted Ceilings. Many upgrades, stainless steel appliances, Dark hardwood floors, and Granite counters. Screen Porch overlooking the pond.

1 of 35

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
3935 Gladiola Ct.
3935 Gladiola Ct, Socastee, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1075 sqft
Just off the Bypass near South Strand Hospital is the private luxury condo community of Azalea Lakes. Relax and enjoy the views from the rear porch and kitchen window/front porch of the tropically landscaped grounds and fountained lakes.
Results within 1 mile of Socastee
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
43 Units Available
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1260 sqft
Welcome to Latitude @ the Commons, luxury apartment living in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
7 Units Available
Flintlake Apartments
650 W Flintlake Ct, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$965
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,341
1508 sqft
Newly revamped homes with stainless steel appliances in kitchens, plank flooring and rich cabinetry. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and two swimming pools. Minutes away from Myrtle Beach.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2299 Heritage Loop
2299 Heritage Loop, Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2200 sqft
Emmens Preserve - Market Common - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5VPeFCDnnoo Beautiful 4bd/3ba with a 2-car garage. This home features 2,100-heated square foot located in Emmens Preserve Subdivision of Market Common.
Results within 5 miles of Socastee
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
$
10 Units Available
Seaside Grove at Carolina Forest
101 Augusta Plantation Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1229 sqft
With convenient access to beaches and entertainment, designer features, resort-style pool, walking trails, resident clubhouse, and choice of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, Seaside Grove is your peaceful retreat in Myrtle Beach.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
10 Units Available
The Cloisters at Carolina Forest
2118 Silvercrest Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Living here you will have first-class amenities including fitness facility, resident clubhouse, and luminous swimming pool with large sundeck.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:54am
$
Contact for Availability
Coastal Club Student Living
630 South Carolina Highway 544, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$599
1089 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$499
1577 sqft
Meet Coastal Club - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Coastal Club features luxury two and four-bedroom off-campus student apartments for rent in Conway, SC, just steps from Coastal Carolina University.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
754 Murray Ave
754 Murray Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1800 sqft
Market Common Home - Take a Virtual Tour: https://view.ricohtours.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
737 Salerno Circle - Unit B
737 Salerno Circle, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1466 sqft
737 Salerno Circle - Unit B Available 08/05/20 Belle Vita - Garden Villas - Beautiful Garden Villas in Bella Vita. The Wisteria model has a 1.5 car garage w/ extra work space, craftsman exterior, single level for easy living.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
336 Kiskadee Loop Unit I
336 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
- AVAILABLE NOW! CLOSE TO CCU, CONWAY HOSPITAL AND MORE! (RLNE4575882)

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1033 World Tour Blvd Unit 204
1033 World Tour Boulevard, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautifully Furnished 2 Bedroom Condo in World Tour - This 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo is a must see! This two bedroom is over 1200 square feet with granite counter tops, fully furnished, and ready to move in! Rent includes water, sewer, trash,

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
997 Laurens Mill Drive
997 Laurens Mill Dr, Horry County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,150
2511 sqft
997 Laurens Mill Drive Available 07/01/20 Lovely New Construction in The Parks! - Located in The Parks community of Carolina Forest, this new construction is ready for you! This home has 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 car garage and an open floor

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
401 Abercromby Ct
401 Abercromby Court, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2105 sqft
Rent To Own...this excellent 3BR/2BA house on the best water view lot in Berkshire Forest. Single story home on a corner lot with spectacular pond and fountain views. Excellent neighborhood zoned for Carolina Forest schools and River Oaks Elementary.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
1 Unit Available
300 Kiskadee Loop
300 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
What a deal for two roommates! This second-floor condo in Kiskadee Parke off of Wild Wing Blvd is unfurnished and waiting for your decorative touch. Washer and dryer to stay for tenant use.

1 of 35

Last updated April 17 at 05:06pm
1 Unit Available
603 Carnaby Loop
603 Carnaby Loop, Horry County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
This stunning, nearly-new home in the highly-coveted community of Berkshire Forest in Carolina Forest is just waiting for you to move in! It has two bedrooms upstairs, and a master and flex room (study or 4th bedroom) downstairs.
Results within 10 miles of Socastee
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:18am
$
16 Units Available
Waterleaf at Murrells Inlet
13 Muddy Bay Dr, Murrells Inlet, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,164
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1183 sqft
Luxury apartments within minutes of the Mall in Columbia, I-95, and Routes 32 and 29. Contemporary units with air conditioning, private balconies/patios, and alarm systems.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
21 Units Available
Vinings at Carolina Bays
501 Hinson Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1360 sqft
Recently revamped units with granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with concierge service, swimming pool and fitness center. Located close to Myrtle Beach State Park.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
64 Units Available
Mosby Carolina Forest
915 Brentmoor Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,135
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1405 sqft
Mosby Carolina Forest features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom brand new Myrtle Beach apartments.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:18pm
$
26 Units Available
Alta Surf
101 Breakers Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$985
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1115 sqft
Minutes from the beach and close to Barefoot Landing and Broadway at the Beach, this community features a dog park, a pool and a 24-hour gym. Apartments boast laundry connections, detached garages and built-in desks.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Reserve at Ridgewood Plantation
4911 Signature Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
When you come home to Reserve at Ridgewood Plantation, you'll experience peace of mind that comes with surrounding yourself with lush landscaping in a quiet setting with fountains & lakes! Choose between elegant two and three bedroom apartment homes

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3735 Block House Way #128
3735 Block House Way, Horry County, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1100 sqft
Application Pending - Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo for Rent in Broadway Station - This beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath condo is located in the gated community of Broadway Station off of 38th avenue in Myrtle Beach, with quick access to hwy 17 business and

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
21 Long Creek Dr
21 Long Creek Drive, Murrells Inlet, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2700 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Like New 3BR 2BA with Sun Room 2 Car garage - Property Id: 294638 Light and Bright Home vaulted ceiling double door entry.

1 of 70

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1037 Huger Park Ave.
1037 Huger Park Ave, Horry County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
3117 sqft
1037 Huger Park Ave. Available 07/01/20 Spacious New Construction in The Parks! - Situated on a large lot, this home offers 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, private balcony, and spacious floor plan.
City Guide for Socastee, SC

You say you want a revolution? Relive the triumphs of American history in Socastee, a famous battlefield in a 1781 tussle between American and British troops.

Located in one of the most beautiful states in the country, Socastee is a small town nestled in the heart of Horry County, South Carolina. The population is a little less than 20,000, with a nice cultural mix in that small population. One of the best things about the city is how friendly the people are; If you’re visiting or plan to move to this historic city, you'll no doubt be exposed to homegrown Southern hospitality. Located near the Atlantic Ocean, the city is a vacation spot for many people, but you never have to worry about being crowded out by tourists. All in all, it's a beautiful place to live that doesn't cost a fortune. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Socastee, SC

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Socastee renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Socastee 2 BedroomsSocastee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSocastee 3 BedroomsSocastee Apartments with BalconySocastee Apartments with Garage
Socastee Apartments with GymSocastee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSocastee Apartments with ParkingSocastee Apartments with Pool
Socastee Apartments with Washer-DryerSocastee Dog Friendly ApartmentsSocastee Furnished ApartmentsSocastee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Myrtle Beach, SCLittle River, SCConway, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SC
Georgetown, SCMurrells Inlet, SCShallotte, NC
Garden City, SCRed Hill, SCSurfside Beach, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Horry-Georgetown Technical College
Coastal Carolina University