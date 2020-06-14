28 Apartments for rent in Socastee, SC with gym
You say you want a revolution? Relive the triumphs of American history in Socastee, a famous battlefield in a 1781 tussle between American and British troops.
Located in one of the most beautiful states in the country, Socastee is a small town nestled in the heart of Horry County, South Carolina. The population is a little less than 20,000, with a nice cultural mix in that small population. One of the best things about the city is how friendly the people are; If you’re visiting or plan to move to this historic city, you'll no doubt be exposed to homegrown Southern hospitality. Located near the Atlantic Ocean, the city is a vacation spot for many people, but you never have to worry about being crowded out by tourists. All in all, it's a beautiful place to live that doesn't cost a fortune. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Socastee renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.