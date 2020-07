Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage cc payments e-payments internet access online portal pool table

When you choose to lease an apartment home from Overlook at Golden Hills Apartments, you are committing to living in luxury. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Lexington, SC, offer the ideal blend of modern elegance and convenience. Overlook boasts a location minutes from shopping, dining and recreational opportunities. Golf courses, tennis clubs, and Lake Murray are all mere minutes from our community. More enticing than our location, however, are the amenities we offer our residents. We supply you with an in-home washer and dryer, garages, and storage units. Short-term lease options are also available. Overlook Apartments offers a sparkling swimming pool with sundeck, 24-hour fitness center, and comfortable resident clubhouse. At Overlook at Golden Hills Apartments, we pride ourselves on taking exceptional care of our residents.