Neighborhood Guide: Columbia

Check out the top neighborhoods in Columbia for renting an apartment: The Congaree Vista, Olympia, Robert Mills Historic and more

Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:40 PM
  1. 1. The Congaree Vista
    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    19 Units Available
    The Congaree Vista
    Vista Commons
    1100 Pulaski St, Columbia, SC
    1 Bedroom
    $1,322
    780 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,278
    1053 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $2,113
    1258 sqft
    Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
    25 Units Available
    The Congaree Vista
    Vista Towers
    2001 Vista Towers Drive, Columbia, SC
    1 Bedroom
    $1,066
    894 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,353
    1167 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,798
    1200 sqft
  2. 2. Olympia
    Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
    Contact for Availability
    Olympia
    OLYMPIA MILL
    600 Heyward St, Columbia, SC
    1 Bedroom
    $900
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,480
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,815
    Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
    Contact for Availability
    Olympia
    Granby Mills
    510 Heyward St, Columbia, SC
    Studio
    $1,040
    1 Bedroom
    $1,040
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,105
  3. 3. Robert Mills Historic
    Last updated July 12 at 12:23pm
    17 Units Available
    Robert Mills Historic
    The Land Bank Lofts
    1401 Hampton St, Columbia, SC
    Studio
    $885
    429 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $1,020
    581 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    Ask

    Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
    1 Unit Available
    Robert Mills Historic
    1931 Henderson Street
    1931 Henderson Street, Columbia, SC
    4 Bedrooms
    $2,500
    1900 sqft
  4. 4. Granby Hill
    Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
    Contact for Availability
    Granby Hill
    612 Whaley
    612 Whaley St, Columbia, SC
    1 Bedroom
    $995
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,300

    Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
    1 Unit Available
    Granby Hill
    518 Whaley Street Unit A and Unit B
    518 Whaley Street, Columbia, SC
    4 Bedrooms
    $2,000
