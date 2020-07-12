Neighborhood Guide: Columbia
Check out the top neighborhoods in Columbia for renting an apartment: The Congaree Vista, Olympia, Robert Mills Historic and more
- 1. The Congaree VistaSee all 143 apartments in The Congaree VistaVerified
1 of 16Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm19 Units AvailableThe Congaree VistaVista Commons1100 Pulaski St, Columbia, SC1 Bedroom$1,322780 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,2781053 sqft3 Bedrooms$2,1131258 sqftVerified
1 of 41Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm25 Units AvailableThe Congaree VistaVista Towers2001 Vista Towers Drive, Columbia, SC1 Bedroom$1,066894 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,3531167 sqft3 Bedrooms$1,7981200 sqft
- 2. OlympiaSee all 132 apartments in OlympiaVerified
1 of 13Last updated June 2 at 11:55pmContact for AvailabilityOlympiaOLYMPIA MILL600 Heyward St, Columbia, SC1 Bedroom$9002 Bedrooms$1,4803 Bedrooms$1,815Verified
1 of 18Last updated June 2 at 11:55pmContact for AvailabilityOlympiaGranby Mills510 Heyward St, Columbia, SCStudio$1,0401 Bedroom$1,0402 Bedrooms$1,105
- 3. Robert Mills HistoricSee all 137 apartments in Robert Mills HistoricVerified
1 of 18Last updated July 12 at 12:23pm17 Units AvailableRobert Mills HistoricThe Land Bank Lofts1401 Hampton St, Columbia, SCStudio$885429 sqft1 Bedroom$1,020581 sqft2 BedroomsAsk
1 of 4Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm1 Unit AvailableRobert Mills Historic1931 Henderson Street1931 Henderson Street, Columbia, SC4 Bedrooms$2,5001900 sqft
- 4. Granby HillSee all 128 apartments in Granby HillVerified
1 of 21Last updated June 2 at 11:55pmContact for AvailabilityGranby Hill612 Whaley612 Whaley St, Columbia, SC1 Bedroom$9952 Bedrooms$1,300
1 of 21Last updated July 12 at 10:05am1 Unit AvailableGranby Hill518 Whaley Street Unit A and Unit B518 Whaley Street, Columbia, SC4 Bedrooms$2,000