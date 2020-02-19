All apartments in Youngwood
35 South 7th Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:42 AM

35 South 7th Street

35 South 7th Street · (201) 845-7300
Location

35 South 7th Street, Youngwood, PA 15697

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Luxury Bungalow EASY Access 2 Laurel Mts, trnpik, Rt 70

Completely Remodeled with luxury in mind. This bungalow gives California charm, style and comfort at the entrance of the Laurel Mountains.................

night / daily rental, 3 day minimum night / weekly rental, paid in advance / night / month rental, paid in advance

Direct 1.2 miles to the Turnpike, Rt 119, 70, and 66........................

Entertainment in the area includes winery tours, walking and bike trails, hiking trails, caves, world class golf courses, skiing, amazing historical region.................

Amenities include: Wireless internet, kitchenette, queen bed , pullout sofa bed (queen), cable TV, continental breakfast. ...............

Call

no checks accepted. money orders or cash only. Refund 90 days notice. Security deposit by c/c through McCali Manor, llc. No charge until loss or damage occurs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 South 7th Street have any available units?
35 South 7th Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 35 South 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
35 South 7th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 South 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 35 South 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Youngwood.
Does 35 South 7th Street offer parking?
No, 35 South 7th Street does not offer parking.
Does 35 South 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 South 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 South 7th Street have a pool?
No, 35 South 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 35 South 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 35 South 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 35 South 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 South 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 35 South 7th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 South 7th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
