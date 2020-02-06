All apartments in West Newton
300 Pittsburgh Street · (201) 845-7300
300 Pittsburgh Street, West Newton, PA 15089

Dear Sublessee/Tenant,

I have signed a lease that will end in March of 2015. However, my firm is transferring me to Philadelphia permanently. So I will be moving to Philadelphia on or about January 23, and am looking for someone to take over my lease from February 1, 2015 to March of 2015. After this month, you can renew my lease and effectively stay as long as you like (6 months, 1 year...etc).

The BENEFIT of this arrangement:

You will get to live in the apartment and see if you like the area, the building, the rooms etc. (You will not be disappointed! I really dont want to leave...but my fiancee is in Philadelphia and my law firm has approved my request to be transferred there).

RIVERVUE APARTMENTS is an exceptional apartment/condo complex in the heart of downtown Pittsburgh. It is within walkable distance of the best restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues in downtown. It is minutes away from the baseball pdark as well.

-Vishak Ganesh

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 300 have any available units?
300 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Newton, PA.
Is 300 currently offering any rent specials?
300 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 pet-friendly?
No, 300 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Newton.
Does 300 offer parking?
No, 300 does not offer parking.
Does 300 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 have a pool?
No, 300 does not have a pool.
Does 300 have accessible units?
No, 300 does not have accessible units.
Does 300 have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 does not have units with air conditioning.
