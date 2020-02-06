Amenities

Dear Sublessee/Tenant,



I have signed a lease that will end in March of 2015. However, my firm is transferring me to Philadelphia permanently. So I will be moving to Philadelphia on or about January 23, and am looking for someone to take over my lease from February 1, 2015 to March of 2015. After this month, you can renew my lease and effectively stay as long as you like (6 months, 1 year...etc).



The BENEFIT of this arrangement:



You will get to live in the apartment and see if you like the area, the building, the rooms etc. (You will not be disappointed! I really dont want to leave...but my fiancee is in Philadelphia and my law firm has approved my request to be transferred there).



RIVERVUE APARTMENTS is an exceptional apartment/condo complex in the heart of downtown Pittsburgh. It is within walkable distance of the best restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues in downtown. It is minutes away from the baseball pdark as well.



Here is a link that will explain a few things about the apartment:



Please let me know if you would like to take a look at the studio. It will not last!!



If you are interested, please contact me



Thank you!



-Vishak Ganesh