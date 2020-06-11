2639 Homestead Duquense Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

***PLEASE READ THE FULL AD, thank you!***



Available June 5th, 2020.



This property is not eligible for Section 8.



Virtual Tour: https://ths.li/uM2PAj



Lawn and Shrubbery care included will be maintained the landlord. This property has a very large yard!!!



Description: This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house is located within the West Mifflin School District, and is a short drive from shopping either in West Mifflin on Lebanon Church Road, or at The Waterfront in Homestead. On the first floor, there is a galley kitchen with a stove/oven and fridge, a living room, dining room, and one bedroom. Upstairs are the other two bedrooms and the full bathroom. There are laundry hook ups in the basement. Nice back yard, front porch, and parking spot right out front.



Utilities: Tenant pays for gas, electric, and water/sewer. Tenant responsible for lawn care, and snow/ice removal.



Pets: Pets may be considered with additional fees; however, un-insurable dog breeds are not permitted. Ask us about our policy for your pet(s).



Lease term: Minimum lease term 12 months.



Applicants: There is a $35 application fee per adult tenant (and cosigner, if applicable). All adult tenants must apply separately. We check credit, income, criminal background, eviction history, and references.



Located in West Mifflin near Munhall, Homestead, Duquesne, McKeesport, White Oak.