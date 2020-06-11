All apartments in West Mifflin
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

2639 Homestead Duquense Road

2639 Homestead Duquesne Road · (412) 520-7684
Location

2639 Homestead Duquesne Road, West Mifflin, PA 15122

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$925

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1234 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
***PLEASE READ THE FULL AD, thank you!***

Available June 5th, 2020.

This property is not eligible for Section 8.

Virtual Tour: https://ths.li/uM2PAj

Lawn and Shrubbery care included will be maintained the landlord. This property has a very large yard!!!

Description: This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house is located within the West Mifflin School District, and is a short drive from shopping either in West Mifflin on Lebanon Church Road, or at The Waterfront in Homestead. On the first floor, there is a galley kitchen with a stove/oven and fridge, a living room, dining room, and one bedroom. Upstairs are the other two bedrooms and the full bathroom. There are laundry hook ups in the basement. Nice back yard, front porch, and parking spot right out front.

Utilities: Tenant pays for gas, electric, and water/sewer. Tenant responsible for lawn care, and snow/ice removal.

Pets: Pets may be considered with additional fees; however, un-insurable dog breeds are not permitted. Ask us about our policy for your pet(s).

Lease term: Minimum lease term 12 months.

Applicants: There is a $35 application fee per adult tenant (and cosigner, if applicable). All adult tenants must apply separately. We check credit, income, criminal background, eviction history, and references.

Located in West Mifflin near Munhall, Homestead, Duquesne, McKeesport, White Oak.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

