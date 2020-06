Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Beautifully Renovated Apt - 20 min to Pittsburgh - Property Id: 129210



Recently remodeled with Fully equipped kitchen.

Hardwood flooring throughout

New designer solid wood kitchen cabinets

Available July 1, 2019

No pets

No section 8

Non smokers only

Gross income must be three times the monthly rent

Security deposit equal to one months rent

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129210

Property Id 129210



(RLNE5857175)