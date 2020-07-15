Apartment List
/
PA
/
washington
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:07 PM

15 Apartments for rent in Washington, PA with garages

Washington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2407 Canoe Dr
2407 Canoe Dr, Washington, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
FORMER MODEL HOME! Too many upgrades to list, including hardwood floors & crown molding. Why worry when renting an older unit? This beautiful 5 year old townhome located in Strabane Manor.
Results within 1 mile of Washington

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
596 Locust Ave.
596 Locust Avenue, Washington County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
All brick 4 bedroom home in Trinity Schools features main floor bedroom with full bath on main level. Huge 24x15 family room with lots of light. Fully equipped kitchen has new stainless frig and separate dining room off the kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Washington

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1785 Park Ave
1785 Park Avenue, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
This great home is conveniently located in Washington on Park Ave (Rt18) not far from Trinity HS.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
57 Arnold St
57 Arnold St, Washington County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$925
2 bedroom 1 bath townhouse in North Franklin Township. Eat-In oak kitchen with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave & disposal included. Light & bright with neutral decor throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1249 Meadowbrook Drive
1249 Meadowbrook Dr, Washington County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available immediately! This spacious townhome is available for immediate rent. First floor features new flooring with a living room, dining room, equipped kitchen and a first floor powder room. The second floor has two bedrooms with abundant storage.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
102 Chambers Drive
102 Chambers Dr, Wolfdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
*Custom Built Townhome Offering 1-Level Living By Martik Brothers!* Quality craftsmanship abounds featuring a covered front porch, main level entry, custom eat-in kitchen, boasting granite tops, spacious great room, 1st floor master suite w/walk-in
Results within 10 miles of Washington
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
40 Units Available
Reserve at Southpointe
1000 Meadow Ln, Canonsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1390 sqft
Prime location just off of I-79. Luxurious apartments include granite counters, ice maker, in-unit laundry, ceiling fan, and fireplace. Community offers tenants 24-hour gym, clubhouse, and conference room.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
122 Maple Ridge Ct
122 Maple Ridge Ct, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Canonsburg Townhome - Property Id: 310864 Townhouse for Rent in Maple Ridge! Terrific location, only 1 mile from I-79 and Southpointe office park, situated on a private cul-de-sac in.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
224 Persimmon
224 Persimmon Ln, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Lovely Townhome on Quiet Street in North Strabane/Canonsburg area. Walk to Rear Deck from Dining Area through Sliding Glass Doors. Three Bedrooms and two and one half bathrooms plus Integral Garage. Flat Driveway can also accommodate several cars.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
423 Blaine
423 Blaine Avenue, Canonsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
Two story home with three bedrooms, covered front porch, neutral carpet and walls, ceiling fans with lights, decorative fireplace in living room, covered back deck and patio. Washer/Dryer hookup. Convenient location to I79, rt19 and South Pointe.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
339 W Pike St
339 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
One level living - 3 bedroom 2 bath brick ranch home! Off street parking. Large kitchen with eat in area. Hardwood flooring. Huge basement with laundry. Newer Hot water heater, Newer tile and bathrooms redone on lower level 2018.

1 of 25

Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2017 Trillium Court
2017 Trillium Ct, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Fabulous End Unit Townhome Situated in the Desirable Concord Green Community, 3 Bedrooms 2.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1049 Bayberry Dr
1049 Bayberry Dr, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Well Maintained 3 Bedroom Townhouse In Weavertown Village*Spacious living room, dining room open to the kitchen with sliding glasas door to the patio*Well designed kitchen featuring hardwood flooring, stainless appliances, CHERRY CABINETS, center

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
331 Maple Ridge Drive
331 Maple Ridge Dr, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
4 Bedrooms
Ask
BACK ON MARKET! SPACIOUS 3 Bed,2 Car + GAMEROOM - Property Id: 62373 BACK ON MARKET! APPLICATION FELL THROUGH. SPACIOUS 3 Bedroom END UNIT! NEW CARPET AND PAINT! PLUS LARGE FINISHED GAMEROOM! LARGE wrap around KITCHEN is fully equipped + Pantry.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
204 Cedar Hill Dr
204 Cedar Hill Dr, Washington County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2 Bedroom 1.
City Guide for Washington, PA

George Washington never visited Washington, PA, although the town, like the county, is named for him. In 1781, Washington County became the first county to be named for the father of the country. In town, a lot dedicated for use as a courthouse also included additional lots presented to "His Excellency, General Washington, and Mrs. Washington."

Washington, which is part of the metropolitan Pittsburgh area, has a population of just over 13,600 and is a busy community that serves as county seat for Washington County. With a solid historic core, the town also includes many amenities from shopping to dining. It also has its own symphony orchestra and is only 35 minutes from Pittsburgh. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Washington, PA

Washington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Washington 3 BedroomsWashington Apartments with Balconies
Washington Apartments with Garages
Washington Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PABethel Park, PAMorgantown, WVSouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PA
Canonsburg, PACoraopolis, PAWhitehall, PASteubenville, OHWilkinsburg, PASt. Clairsville, OHAmbridge, PABellevue, PAWest Mifflin, PAWeirton, WVCarnegie, PAMcKeesport, PA
Brentwood, PASeven Fields, PAGlassport, PAWestover, WVRochester, PAMount Oliver, PASwissvale, PACheat Lake, WVUniontown, PAEast McKeesport, PAGreensburg, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University