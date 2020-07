Amenities

1400 sq-ft at $10.70 a sq-ft, a very good value for this location. Includes all utilities. Prime location for commercial lease in a prime area of Peters Twp. Red light location across from Waterdam Plaza. Route 19 is a major commercial thoroughfare. Many of the tenants are medically based. Ample free parking. Will do some lease hold improvements. Building #3 has 5 office rooms, private bath. large waiting room with reception area. Wheel chair accessible. View of the lake.