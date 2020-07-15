All apartments in Turtle Creek
307-309 Highland Ave
Last updated July 15 2020

307-309 Highland Ave

307 Highland Ave · (512) 494-1111
Location

307 Highland Ave, Turtle Creek, PA 15145

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 307-309 Highland Ave · Avail. now

$950

6 Bed · 2 Bath · 2448 sqft

Amenities

FOR SALE OWNER FINANCE NO CREDIT CHECK - FOR SALE, NOT FOR RENT
The house needs work and you will have to take a look for yourself but this is a great opportunity to own your home or a rental Home.

Down payment $4,500, but if you have an amount close, I can work with you on the balance. The price is $59,500 and your payments will be about $450 a month. You will be the deeded owner. Or Make me an offer!!! Call me.

Text 512-975-9238 with address and I will send you the code to take a look at the property.

(RLNE3872546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

