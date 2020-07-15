307-309 Highland Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

FOR SALE OWNER FINANCE NO CREDIT CHECK - FOR SALE, NOT FOR RENT

The house needs work and you will have to take a look for yourself but this is a great opportunity to own your home or a rental Home.



Down payment $4,500, but if you have an amount close, I can work with you on the balance. The price is $59,500 and your payments will be about $450 a month. You will be the deeded owner. Or Make me an offer!!! Call me.



Text 512-975-9238 with address and I will send you the code to take a look at the property.



(RLNE3872546)