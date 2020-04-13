198 11th Street

Amenities

****This unit is currently occupied by a tenant that is deemed high risk tenant due to preexisting medical condition. We will not be showing this unit until the tenant moves out. Showings will begin again on 3/27/20*******



********In effort to protect all parties involved. All showing attendees for this property MUST bring their own N95 Mask and sanitary gloves in order to tour our properties at this time. If you do not have these when you show up for the tour, you will not be granted access to the property.********



***PLEASE READ THE FULL AD, thank you!***



Description: This is a spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Turtle Creek, with many updates. It includes a foyer, kitchen with ample counter space, living room, dining room, bathroom, basement. Bedrooms are on second floor. Plenty of storage space.



Utilities: Tenant pays for gas, electric, and water/sewer.



Pets: Pets are considered; however, uninsurable dog breeds are not permitted.



Applicants: There is a $35 application fee per adult tenant (and cosigner, if applicable). We perform a thorough screening of applicants, and check credit, income, criminal background, eviction history, and references.



Located in Turtle Creek near Monroeville, Wilkins Township, Forest Hills, Chalfant, Braddock; easy access to downtown Pittsburgh and elsewhere via routes 30, 8, 376, 22, 130. Easy access to 76 (PA Turnpike).



