Last updated July 17 2020

1705 Nevada Street

1705 Nevada Street · (412) 242-0273 ext. 305
Location

1705 Nevada Street, Swissvale, PA 15218

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1705 Nevada Street · Avail. Sep 1

$1,100

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1705 Nevada Street Available 09/01/20 Renovated 2BR Townhouse w/Garage & Central Air! - * Recently renovated 2 Bedroom house! Refinished hard wood floors on the 1st floor, newer wall to wall carpeting in the bedrooms.

PLEASE NOTE:
We are happy to announce that we have resumed touring vacant apartments! However, to minimize the risk of spreading coronavirus to our residents and staff, we have temporarily stopped conducting in-person tours of occupied apartments. If we have a similar apartment that is vacant, we can show that as an example. Additionally, we have virtual tours of many of our apartments that we are happy to share. If you are interested in an in-person tour, please contact us and we will set it up for you. We look forward to meeting you and renting you your new home!

* Large eat-in kitchen, recently renovated with maple cabinets, dishwasher, microwave, and new counter tops.
* HVAC Central Air. You control your heat and A/C!
* Laundry hookups in basement. Rent washer/dryer for $180 per unit/year. Or bring your own.
* Heated garage parking with additional parking in the driveway.
* On-street parking readily available, as well.
* Tenant pays all utilities, i.e. gas, electric, water and sewage, and trash.
* Cat-friendly with $10/month non-refundable Cat Privilege Fee and refundable (assuming no damage caused) $200 Pet Deposit.
* Small Dog-friendly with $20/month non-refundable DogPrivilege Fee and refundable (assuming no damage caused) $400 Pet Deposit.
* Please email us today for more details! inquiry at steiner-realty dot com.

(RLNE5902507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 Nevada Street have any available units?
1705 Nevada Street has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1705 Nevada Street have?
Some of 1705 Nevada Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 Nevada Street currently offering any rent specials?
1705 Nevada Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 Nevada Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1705 Nevada Street is pet friendly.
Does 1705 Nevada Street offer parking?
Yes, 1705 Nevada Street offers parking.
Does 1705 Nevada Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1705 Nevada Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 Nevada Street have a pool?
No, 1705 Nevada Street does not have a pool.
Does 1705 Nevada Street have accessible units?
No, 1705 Nevada Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 Nevada Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1705 Nevada Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1705 Nevada Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1705 Nevada Street has units with air conditioning.
