1705 Nevada Street Available 09/01/20 Renovated 2BR Townhouse w/Garage & Central Air! - * Recently renovated 2 Bedroom house! Refinished hard wood floors on the 1st floor, newer wall to wall carpeting in the bedrooms.



PLEASE NOTE:

We are happy to announce that we have resumed touring vacant apartments! However, to minimize the risk of spreading coronavirus to our residents and staff, we have temporarily stopped conducting in-person tours of occupied apartments. If we have a similar apartment that is vacant, we can show that as an example. Additionally, we have virtual tours of many of our apartments that we are happy to share. If you are interested in an in-person tour, please contact us and we will set it up for you. We look forward to meeting you and renting you your new home!



* Large eat-in kitchen, recently renovated with maple cabinets, dishwasher, microwave, and new counter tops.

* HVAC Central Air. You control your heat and A/C!

* Laundry hookups in basement. Rent washer/dryer for $180 per unit/year. Or bring your own.

* Heated garage parking with additional parking in the driveway.

* On-street parking readily available, as well.

* Tenant pays all utilities, i.e. gas, electric, water and sewage, and trash.

* Cat-friendly with $10/month non-refundable Cat Privilege Fee and refundable (assuming no damage caused) $200 Pet Deposit.

* Small Dog-friendly with $20/month non-refundable DogPrivilege Fee and refundable (assuming no damage caused) $400 Pet Deposit.

* Please email us today for more details! inquiry at steiner-realty dot com.



