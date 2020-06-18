118 Holly Hill Dr

Amenities
This gorgeous, practically new townhome comes with all the upgrades! Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Custom wood flooring throughout the main level. 3 Bedrooms and 3 baths, master suite has a stunning custom bath and a large walk-in closet. Gas fireplace on the main level for those cold evenings at home. Laundry room conveniently located off kitchen, washer and dryer included. This is an end unit, plenty of privacy and wooded beauty. Call today to pre-lease this home!
- Must have verified income of 3 times the rent.
- Pets welcome under 60 lbs (non-aggressive breeds only)