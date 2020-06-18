All apartments in South Greensburg
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:29 AM

118 Holly Hill Dr

118 Holly Hill Drive · (412) 347-6244
Location

118 Holly Hill Drive, South Greensburg, PA 15601

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1464 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This gorgeous, practically new townhome comes with all the upgrades! Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Custom wood flooring throughout the main level. 3 Bedrooms and 3 baths, master suite has a stunning custom bath and a large walk-in closet. Gas fireplace on the main level for those cold evenings at home. Laundry room conveniently located off kitchen, washer and dryer included. This is an end unit, plenty of privacy and wooded beauty. Call today to pre-lease this home!

- Must have verified income of 3 times the rent.
- Pets welcome under 60 lbs (non-aggressive breeds only)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

