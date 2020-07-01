All apartments in Smithfield
Find more places like 94 Liberty Street - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smithfield, PA
/
94 Liberty Street - 2
Last updated July 1 2020 at 8:37 PM

94 Liberty Street - 2

94 Liberty Street · (724) 323-3763
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

94 Liberty Street, Smithfield, PA 15478

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$450

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
This is NOT in PITTSBURGH
Rental Opportunity: Please call 724-323-3763 for any questions or to set up a viewing One bedroom, downstairs apartment 94 Liberty Street in Smithfield, PA $450/month - Includes water, garbage, sewage.
Tenant responsible for gas & electric Laundry hookups available Hot water radiator heat /Partial original hardwood flooring/New paint Appliances Included - refrigerator and stove some new Windows
Will require first month security deposit $900 to move in No Pets/No Smoking Electric and gas must be activated prior to move in All applicants and co-applicants are subject to PA background check & credit check

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94 Liberty Street - 2 have any available units?
94 Liberty Street - 2 has a unit available for $450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 94 Liberty Street - 2 have?
Some of 94 Liberty Street - 2's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94 Liberty Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
94 Liberty Street - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94 Liberty Street - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 94 Liberty Street - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smithfield.
Does 94 Liberty Street - 2 offer parking?
No, 94 Liberty Street - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 94 Liberty Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 94 Liberty Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 94 Liberty Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 94 Liberty Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 94 Liberty Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 94 Liberty Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 94 Liberty Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 94 Liberty Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 94 Liberty Street - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 94 Liberty Street - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 94 Liberty Street - 2?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PABethel Park, PAMorgantown, WVSouth Park Township, PAJefferson Hills, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAMunhall, PACanonsburg, PABridgeville, PA
Avalon, PACarnegie, PAGreensburg, PAMcKees Rocks, PACheat Lake, WVCastle Shannon, PAMount Oliver, PAWilkinsburg, PAUniontown, PA
Westover, WVMcKeesport, PAWashington, PABrentwood, PASwissvale, PAClarksburg, WVCrafton, PAAspinwall, PASharpsburg, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity