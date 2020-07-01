94 Liberty Street - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

This is NOT in PITTSBURGH

Rental Opportunity: Please call 724-323-3763 for any questions or to set up a viewing One bedroom, downstairs apartment 94 Liberty Street in Smithfield, PA $450/month - Includes water, garbage, sewage.

Tenant responsible for gas & electric Laundry hookups available Hot water radiator heat /Partial original hardwood flooring/New paint Appliances Included - refrigerator and stove some new Windows

Will require first month security deposit $900 to move in No Pets/No Smoking Electric and gas must be activated prior to move in All applicants and co-applicants are subject to PA background check & credit check