apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:00 AM
126 Apartments for rent in Sharpsburg, PA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
34 Ganster Street
34 Ganster Street, Etna, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
1242 sqft
2 Bed/1 Bath Available in Etna! - Available: NOW! Description: This beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath home is waiting for the perfect tenant! Very clean and spacious with plenty of storage space. A large welcoming kitchen and living space.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Aspinwall
514 Guyasuta Rd Apt 7
514 Guyasuta Road, Aspinwall, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
Now Available July 1! Cozy 1 Bedroom Apartment in Aspinwall - Great Deal! Apartment comes with fully equipped kitchen, central air, and patio! Laundry in building Call today to view! 412-271-5550 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5459572)
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
77 Washington St
77 Washington Street, Etna, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL AUGUST 12, 2020!! TENANT OCCUPIED! 3 bedroom, 1 full and one half-bath * Updated fully equipped eat-in kitchen with loads of cabinet and counter space * large living room and very spacious dining room (could be family room) *
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Aspinwall
209 Western Ave Unit 4
209 Western Ave, Aspinwall, PA
Studio
$675
1 Bedroom
Ask
Top floor refinished studio apartment in Aspinwall. Close to the Aspinwall business district and Waterworks shopping center with plenty of shops, restaurants, and a gas station. Easy access to Rt. 28 and the Highland Park Bridge.
Results within 5 miles of Sharpsburg
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
14 Units Available
Shadyside
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,504
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,704
1264 sqft
Located in East End Pittsburgh, close to Target, Whole Foods and Mellon Park. Residents enjoy units with expansive windows, stainless steel appliances and hotel-inspired baths. Community offers health center, yoga studio and fire pits.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
32 Units Available
Strip District
Yards at Three Crossings
2645 Railroad St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,310
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1160 sqft
The Yards at 3 Crossings is Pittsburgh’s freshest riverfront apartment residence stocked with the amenities you are looking for … and then some.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
18 Units Available
Strip District
Edge 1909
1909 Waterfront Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,591
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,978
1295 sqft
Great location in the Strip District close to museums, shops and restaurants. Community features a club room, dog park and panoramic views. Units have white quartz countertops, high ceilings and solar shades.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
East Liberty
Walnut on Highland
121 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,492
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly homes with keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a fitness center, 24/7 maintenance, and covered parking. Located in the revamped East Liberty neighborhood.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
17 Units Available
Lower Lawrenceville
Arsenal 201
3922 Foster St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,218
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,842
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,314
1070 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy-efficient appliances and in-wall USB ports. The mixed-use living space promotes a walkable lifestyle, as does proximity to shopping and public transit.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
14 Units Available
North Oakland
Royal York
3955 Bigelow Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1316 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Royal York in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
10 Units Available
North Oakland
Old King Edward
4603 Bayard Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$800
295 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,105
490 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1411 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Old King Edward in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
1 Unit Available
North Oakland
Bayard Manor
4600 Bayard Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,045
610 sqft
4600 Bayard Street, apt.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
17 Units Available
Shadyside
Bakery Living Orange
6480 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,580
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1118 sqft
A smoke-free community with bike trails, a well-equipped fitness center, and a business center, among other amenities. Homes feature keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and gourmet kitchens. Opposite Bakery Square.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
33 Units Available
Troy Hill
Heinz Lofts
300 Heinz St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,615
1542 sqft
Added to the list of Pittsburgh historic landmarks in 2004, our unique Strip District apartments boast stunning 1890s architecture on the outside, with sleek contemporary interiors and upgraded modern amenities.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Shadyside
S. Negley Avenue
810 S Negley Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
662 sqft
In the heart of the area's universities, near the downtown area, and a short walk from nightlife. Each home offers open living space, ample natural light, and lots of storage. Non-smoking buildings. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Squirrel Hill South
Beacon Commons
5629 Beacon Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1157 sqft
Situated in the Squirrel Hill District and moments from Davis Playground and The Manor theater, this community provides beautiful landscaping, on-site parking and a pet-friendly environment. Smoke-free apartments with in-unit laundry and beautifully appointed interiors.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
15 Units Available
The Docks
501 Riverfront Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic views of the Allegheny River. Within walking distance to area restaurants and near Route 28. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, garage, and playground. Courtyard area.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
Southside Flats
Hot Metal Flats
2900 Sidney St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,327
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,457
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,152
1157 sqft
A pet-friendly community with an outdoor lounge, bicycle storage, and a heated sundeck for residents. Homes feature private balconies and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
Contact for Availability
Squirrel Hill South
Walnut on Wightman
1720 Wightman Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
St. Edmund's Academy, Forbes Avenue and Schenley Drive are convenient to this community. Residents have bike storage and on-site parking at the smoke-free community. Units include balconies/patios, additional storage and hardwood flooring.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
Central Lawrenceville
Foundry at 41st
4107 Willow St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,323
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,863
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1161 sqft
Minutes from Market Square and Arsenal Park, this community offers gorgeous views of the Allegheny River. It also provides residents with off-street parking, controlled access and on-site laundry. Units include large closets and Juliet balconies.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Shadyside
Shadyside Commons
401 Amberson Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments in a historic downtown building near Carnegie Mellon, the University of Pittsburgh and great city parks. Air-conditioned units with lofts, ceiling fans and oversized closets.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Shadyside
Bakery Living Blue
6454 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,580
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
996 sqft
Stone's throw from Bakery Square, these homes feature in-unit laundry, keyless entry, and gourmet kitchens, among other modern amenities. Common amenities include a business center and bike storage.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
3 Units Available
North Oakland
King Edward Annex
225 Melwood Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,040
611 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at King Edward Annex in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
5 Units Available
North Oakland
King Edward Apartments
4601 Bayard St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,025
294 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
985 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1303 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at King Edward Apartments in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
