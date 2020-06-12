Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:54 AM

13 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Scranton, PA

Finding an apartment in Scranton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greenridge
1 Unit Available
933 Richmont Street
933 Richmont Street, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 This is a gorgeous, spacious off-campus house, located within walking distance (12 minute walk, 3 minute drive) to Marywood University and in close proximity to Geisinger hospital (1.8 miles).

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hill Section
1 Unit Available
535 Monroe Avenue
535 Monroe Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
2B Available 06/16/20 This modern open space apartment is available for rent on July 14th 2020! If you're looking for a beautiful, stress-free, spacious apartment within walking distance to major hospitals and universities in Scranton, look no

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
1314 Washburn St
1314 Washburn Street, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
Ready for an immediate move in. Applianced with gas stove and refrigerator. Washer & dryer hook ups in kitchen. Small back yard, street parking. Tenant pays gas, electric, water, and sewer. 1 pet is ok with owner approval, and monthly pet fee.

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
South Side
1 Unit Available
529 Brook Street, Single Family Home
529 Brook Street, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1150 sqft
This house will be available in JULY! Please excuse the photos! This house is actively being remodeled and updated photos will be added.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
West Mountain
1 Unit Available
554 S Keyser Ave
554 South Keyser Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1678 sqft
Listed by C21 Jack Ruddy Real Estate (570) 344-6724, Frani Mancuso (570) 575-1082: This immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath town home includes a gas fireplace, dining room, eat- in kitchen, and hardwood floors and lots of storage.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Greenridge
1 Unit Available
631 Electric St
631 Electric St, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
600 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Margaret Hennemuth (570) 587-7000: Cute Cute & More Cute. One bedroom apartment in the Green ridge section, off Sanderson Ave. Now you can walk to all your favorite restaurants & shops.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
1210 Hampton St
1210 Hampton Street, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1800 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Margaret Hennemuth (570) 587-7000: Newly renovated 4 bedroom apartment with fresh paint, flooring & bathrooms. Open floor plan in Living/dining room. Owner will consider pets with an additional $50.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
735 N Bromley Ave
735 North Bromley Avenue, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1476 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, SARA LEVY (570) 587-7000 ext. 1125: Beautiful West Scranton home, just off Oram St. Modern kitchen with granite counter tops, original hardwood and woodwork. Gas fireplace in living room. Pocket doors.
Results within 1 mile of Scranton

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Dunmore
1 Unit Available
1711 Jefferson Avenue, Suite 2
1711 Jefferson Avenue, Dunmore, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
This apartment will be available in JULY! This is a very large, 2-floor 4 bedroom apartment in Dunmore, close to Greenridge Scranton.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
26 abington gardens
26 Abington Gardens Drive, Chinchilla, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1102 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, ALICE PETERS (570) 954-1900: Three floors of living space. Modern cabinets with granite countertops. Many upgrades. Lower level family room has gas fireplace. Air Conditioning. Great view from deck.
Results within 10 miles of Scranton

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pittston
1 Unit Available
38 Swallow St Apt C
38 Swallow Street, Pittston, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit Apt C Available 07/01/20 Newly Renovated Apartment Near Many Amenities - Property Id: 287985 Contact 570-237-2009 to get on the showing list! Showings will begin around 6/15/2020.

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
511 - 513 Washington Avenue, Apt 7 - 7
513 Washington Avenue, Jermyn, PA
2 Bedrooms
$675
675 sqft
2 bedrooms, 2nd floor apartment, ready for an immediate move in. Applianced with refrigerator and gas stove, W&D Hook ups. Off street parking in the back yard. Laminate hard wood floor through out. Heat is a combination of gas and electric.

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
West Pittston
1 Unit Available
321 Washington Street
321 Washington Street, West Pittston, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1500 sqft
This charming house will be available in JUNE! This an updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath single house in West Pittston.
City Guide for Scranton, PA

So you’ve finally landed that job at Dunder-Mifflin, and you’re ready to find yourself a new apartment in beautiful Scranton, Pennsylvania. Let’s find you the best place to park your Sebring and kick off your sensible office shoes.

Scranton pre- and post-The Office

First thing’s first, in Scranton there’s a real local… pride, I guess you could say. The story is familiar. The industry left; the residents left, and the downtown emptied for the farther-flung suburbs. Since 1985, that bitter pride of long-term residents has motivated renovation and restoration throughout the city. So, now is probably a good time to check out Scranton! The mid-century wealth concentrated in the city created some amazing architecture that you can now enjoy. So without further adieu, let’s find you some. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Scranton, PA

Finding an apartment in Scranton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

