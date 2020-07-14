All apartments in Scranton
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:58 AM

940 Woodlawn Street - 1st Fl

940 Woodlawn Street · (570) 704-3770
Location

940 Woodlawn Street, Scranton, PA 18509
Greenridge

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
3BR 1 BA, Bright n Clean 1st fl Apt. Front Porch, Shared Yard, Dishwasher, Incl Heat, and Water in Greenridge, Available Now!

Large living room, dining room with stained glass and ceiling fans. kitchen with dishwasher, laundry in the basement. Front Porch. Partially fenced in yard. Near Marywood University. One month and one-month security deposit required for move-in. No Pets. Available now! Please call 570-704 3770 to schedule an appointment to view.

Presented By: Landmark Management Services. Inc.
LID#RB066772

Disclaimer: The information provided is to be the best of our knowledge. We are not responsible for any misprints or errors.
Tenant to Pay: Electric (light, cooking).
Owner to Pay: Gas (heat, hot water), Water, Sewer, Trash, Pest control, Lawn Care, and Snow removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 940 Woodlawn Street - 1st Fl have any available units?
940 Woodlawn Street - 1st Fl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scranton, PA.
What amenities does 940 Woodlawn Street - 1st Fl have?
Some of 940 Woodlawn Street - 1st Fl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 940 Woodlawn Street - 1st Fl currently offering any rent specials?
940 Woodlawn Street - 1st Fl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 940 Woodlawn Street - 1st Fl pet-friendly?
Yes, 940 Woodlawn Street - 1st Fl is pet friendly.
Does 940 Woodlawn Street - 1st Fl offer parking?
No, 940 Woodlawn Street - 1st Fl does not offer parking.
Does 940 Woodlawn Street - 1st Fl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 940 Woodlawn Street - 1st Fl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 940 Woodlawn Street - 1st Fl have a pool?
No, 940 Woodlawn Street - 1st Fl does not have a pool.
Does 940 Woodlawn Street - 1st Fl have accessible units?
No, 940 Woodlawn Street - 1st Fl does not have accessible units.
Does 940 Woodlawn Street - 1st Fl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 940 Woodlawn Street - 1st Fl has units with dishwashers.
Does 940 Woodlawn Street - 1st Fl have units with air conditioning?
No, 940 Woodlawn Street - 1st Fl does not have units with air conditioning.
