940 Woodlawn Street - 1st Fl

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan some paid utils

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

3BR 1 BA, Bright n Clean 1st fl Apt. Front Porch, Shared Yard, Dishwasher, Incl Heat, and Water in Greenridge, Available Now!



Large living room, dining room with stained glass and ceiling fans. kitchen with dishwasher, laundry in the basement. Front Porch. Partially fenced in yard. Near Marywood University. One month and one-month security deposit required for move-in. No Pets. Available now! Please call 570-704 3770 to schedule an appointment to view.



Presented By: Landmark Management Services. Inc.

LID#RB066772



Disclaimer: The information provided is to be the best of our knowledge. We are not responsible for any misprints or errors.

Tenant to Pay: Electric (light, cooking).

Owner to Pay: Gas (heat, hot water), Water, Sewer, Trash, Pest control, Lawn Care, and Snow removal.