Scranton, PA
529 Brook Street, Single Family Home
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

529 Brook Street, Single Family Home

529 Brook Street · No Longer Available
Location

529 Brook Street, Scranton, PA 18505
South Side

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This house will be available in JULY!

Please excuse the photos! This house is actively being remodeled and updated photos will be added.

We will begin showing on/around June 15th!
Contact us to schedule a tour!

Features:
° Spacious kitchen with refrigerator and stove
° Two bedrooms with closet storage
° Large living room area
° Formal dining room
° Laundry hookups
° Private yard
° Covered porch
° Pet-friendly!
° Safe neighborhood within walking distance to many local businesses, bus routes and other amenities!

Utilities:
° WE PAY garbage.
° TENANT PAYS heat (natural gas), water, sewer, trash and electric.

Rental application is required for consideration. There is no application fee and we do not run a credit check. We run a background check only. Call today to schedule a tour!
Single house in south side of Scranton. Quiet neighborhood with free on-street parking. Close to many local amenities including shopping, dining and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 Brook Street, Single Family Home have any available units?
529 Brook Street, Single Family Home doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scranton, PA.
What amenities does 529 Brook Street, Single Family Home have?
Some of 529 Brook Street, Single Family Home's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 Brook Street, Single Family Home currently offering any rent specials?
529 Brook Street, Single Family Home isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 Brook Street, Single Family Home pet-friendly?
Yes, 529 Brook Street, Single Family Home is pet friendly.
Does 529 Brook Street, Single Family Home offer parking?
No, 529 Brook Street, Single Family Home does not offer parking.
Does 529 Brook Street, Single Family Home have units with washers and dryers?
No, 529 Brook Street, Single Family Home does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 Brook Street, Single Family Home have a pool?
No, 529 Brook Street, Single Family Home does not have a pool.
Does 529 Brook Street, Single Family Home have accessible units?
No, 529 Brook Street, Single Family Home does not have accessible units.
Does 529 Brook Street, Single Family Home have units with dishwashers?
No, 529 Brook Street, Single Family Home does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 529 Brook Street, Single Family Home have units with air conditioning?
No, 529 Brook Street, Single Family Home does not have units with air conditioning.
