529 Brook Street, Single Family Home

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This house will be available in JULY!



Please excuse the photos! This house is actively being remodeled and updated photos will be added.



We will begin showing on/around June 15th!

Contact us to schedule a tour!



Features:

° Spacious kitchen with refrigerator and stove

° Two bedrooms with closet storage

° Large living room area

° Formal dining room

° Laundry hookups

° Private yard

° Covered porch

° Pet-friendly!

° Safe neighborhood within walking distance to many local businesses, bus routes and other amenities!



Utilities:

° WE PAY garbage.

° TENANT PAYS heat (natural gas), water, sewer, trash and electric.



Rental application is required for consideration. There is no application fee and we do not run a credit check. We run a background check only. Call today to schedule a tour!

Single house in south side of Scranton. Quiet neighborhood with free on-street parking. Close to many local amenities including shopping, dining and much more!