220 Linden Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking internet access

310 Available 08/01/20 This apartment features 1 modern bathrooms, 1 nice sized bedrooms, $1,500 a month. Available August 1st



This unit is converted into a studio apartment, It features the actual bedroom as a closet!



This is a must see! very modern and up to date!



Counters are being redone as well as the bathroom which will all be done by August 1st!



Location:

This apartment is located downtown Scranton, but off the beaten path. What does that mean for you? Quieter, and more access to parking. Whoo hoo!

Easy access to major hospitals, universities (0.4 miles from the University of Scranton and Lackawanna College, 2.5 miles from Marywood University), restaurants, and shopping centers. If youre anything like me and cooking is not your strong point, living downtown is a must!



Secure entry with a secure mailroom,

Interior storage

Laundry services

Cameras

24/7 Service



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/220-linden-st-scranton-pa-18503-usa-unit-310/3f005400-bbf4-4796-82f4-6e4abfd15573



