All apartments in Scranton
Find more places like 220 Linden Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scranton, PA
/
220 Linden Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

220 Linden Street

220 Linden Street · (570) 983-6716
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scranton
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

220 Linden Street, Scranton, PA 18503
Downtown Scranton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 310 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
elevator
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
internet access
310 Available 08/01/20 This apartment features 1 modern bathrooms, 1 nice sized bedrooms, $1,500 a month. Available August 1st

This unit is converted into a studio apartment, It features the actual bedroom as a closet!

This is a must see! very modern and up to date!

Counters are being redone as well as the bathroom which will all be done by August 1st!

Location:
This apartment is located downtown Scranton, but off the beaten path. What does that mean for you? Quieter, and more access to parking. Whoo hoo!
Easy access to major hospitals, universities (0.4 miles from the University of Scranton and Lackawanna College, 2.5 miles from Marywood University), restaurants, and shopping centers. If youre anything like me and cooking is not your strong point, living downtown is a must!

Amenities:

Secure entry with a secure mailroom,
Interior storage
Laundry services
Cameras
24/7 Service

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/220-linden-st-scranton-pa-18503-usa-unit-310/3f005400-bbf4-4796-82f4-6e4abfd15573

(RLNE5839008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Linden Street have any available units?
220 Linden Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 220 Linden Street have?
Some of 220 Linden Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Linden Street currently offering any rent specials?
220 Linden Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Linden Street pet-friendly?
No, 220 Linden Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scranton.
Does 220 Linden Street offer parking?
Yes, 220 Linden Street does offer parking.
Does 220 Linden Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 Linden Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Linden Street have a pool?
No, 220 Linden Street does not have a pool.
Does 220 Linden Street have accessible units?
No, 220 Linden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Linden Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Linden Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Linden Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Linden Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 220 Linden Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Scranton 2 BedroomsScranton 3 Bedrooms
Scranton Apartments with GarageScranton Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Scranton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Allentown, PABethlehem, PAEaston, PABinghamton, NYWilkes-Barre, PA
Bangor, PADunmore, PAEast Stroudsburg, PAJohnson City, NY
Saw Creek, PAPen Argyl, PAKingston, PASummit Hill, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeLehigh University
Lafayette College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity