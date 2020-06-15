Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Do not fear, we are giving this home a facelift! Under renovation. It will be available as early at 5/1/2020.



Dont be shy ---Ask us what we are doing .....You will love the upgrades !



This peaceful, secluded, hard to find 1 bedroom apartment building faces the woods, which leaves for a beautiful view. The apartment is located in a quiet neighborhood, so if you like peace and serenity this is the place for you!



The apartment features full modern upgrades, one parking spot, washer and dryers on-site, 1 nice sized bedroom, and one full modern bathroom.



1605 Summit Pointe is located just 5.2miles (11-minute drive) from Geisinger Community Medical Center! Great for professionals or students who do not want to be in the hassle and bustle of Downtown Scranton.



It kills us to say this but, No pets allowed. Give our apologies to your furry friends.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1605-summit-pointe-scranton-pa-18508-usa/c6588127-e69c-4aa2-8523-30003ac5aa0a



