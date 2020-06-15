All apartments in Scranton
1605 Summit Pointe
1605 Summit Pointe

Location

1605 Summit Pointe, Scranton, PA 18508
Dickson City

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1000 · Avail. now

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Do not fear, we are giving this home a facelift! Under renovation. It will be available as early at 5/1/2020.

Dont be shy ---Ask us what we are doing .....You will love the upgrades !

This peaceful, secluded, hard to find 1 bedroom apartment building faces the woods, which leaves for a beautiful view. The apartment is located in a quiet neighborhood, so if you like peace and serenity this is the place for you!

The apartment features full modern upgrades, one parking spot, washer and dryers on-site, 1 nice sized bedroom, and one full modern bathroom.

1605 Summit Pointe is located just 5.2miles (11-minute drive) from Geisinger Community Medical Center! Great for professionals or students who do not want to be in the hassle and bustle of Downtown Scranton.

It kills us to say this but, No pets allowed. Give our apologies to your furry friends.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1605-summit-pointe-scranton-pa-18508-usa/c6588127-e69c-4aa2-8523-30003ac5aa0a

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5841342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 Summit Pointe have any available units?
1605 Summit Pointe has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1605 Summit Pointe have?
Some of 1605 Summit Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 Summit Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
1605 Summit Pointe isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 Summit Pointe pet-friendly?
No, 1605 Summit Pointe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scranton.
Does 1605 Summit Pointe offer parking?
Yes, 1605 Summit Pointe does offer parking.
Does 1605 Summit Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1605 Summit Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 Summit Pointe have a pool?
No, 1605 Summit Pointe does not have a pool.
Does 1605 Summit Pointe have accessible units?
No, 1605 Summit Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 Summit Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1605 Summit Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Does 1605 Summit Pointe have units with air conditioning?
No, 1605 Summit Pointe does not have units with air conditioning.
