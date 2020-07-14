All apartments in Scranton
1023 Birch St

1023 Birch Street · (570) 212-2038
Location

1023 Birch Street, Scranton, PA 18505
South Side

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1416 sqft

Amenities

Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Ann M Devereaux (570) 212-2038: NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL SEPT. 1! Lovely updated ranch home in upper South Scranton neighborhood. Updated kitchen and full bath Laundry on main floor. Tile/laminate floors, Appliances included are electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer/dryer. One car attached garage, and 1 and 1/2 baths. Ductless air conditioning, spacious back yard.Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for snow removal. Landlord pays real estate taxes, garbage fees, and grass upkeep. Available September 1, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 Birch St have any available units?
1023 Birch St has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1023 Birch St have?
Some of 1023 Birch St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 Birch St currently offering any rent specials?
1023 Birch St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 Birch St pet-friendly?
No, 1023 Birch St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scranton.
Does 1023 Birch St offer parking?
Yes, 1023 Birch St offers parking.
Does 1023 Birch St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1023 Birch St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 Birch St have a pool?
No, 1023 Birch St does not have a pool.
Does 1023 Birch St have accessible units?
No, 1023 Birch St does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 Birch St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1023 Birch St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1023 Birch St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1023 Birch St has units with air conditioning.
