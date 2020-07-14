1023 Birch St

Amenities
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Ann M Devereaux (570) 212-2038: NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL SEPT. 1! Lovely updated ranch home in upper South Scranton neighborhood. Updated kitchen and full bath Laundry on main floor. Tile/laminate floors, Appliances included are electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer/dryer. One car attached garage, and 1 and 1/2 baths. Ductless air conditioning, spacious back yard.Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for snow removal. Landlord pays real estate taxes, garbage fees, and grass upkeep. Available September 1, 2020