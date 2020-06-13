33 Redstone Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

2 bedroom fully furnished top floor apartment featuring a large livingroom with a 47" high definition TV and work desk area, kitchen with all appliances. Laundry room with washer and dryer. 1 full bathroom. All bedding and kitchen supplies included also. Rent includes all utilities and satellite featuring 150 channels along with a cell phone booster for great cell reception. Property also has an 18 x 24 pavilion in rear with 2 tables and propane grill. Background and credit checks required to rent. Sorry no pets,smoking or vaping permitted. First months rent and equal Security Deposit due at move in.