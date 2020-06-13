All apartments in Republic
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:42 AM

33 Redstone Street

33 Redstone Street · No Longer Available
Location

33 Redstone Street, Republic, PA 15442

Amenities

in unit laundry
bbq/grill
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
2 bedroom fully furnished top floor apartment featuring a large livingroom with a 47" high definition TV and work desk area, kitchen with all appliances. Laundry room with washer and dryer. 1 full bathroom. All bedding and kitchen supplies included also. Rent includes all utilities and satellite featuring 150 channels along with a cell phone booster for great cell reception. Property also has an 18 x 24 pavilion in rear with 2 tables and propane grill. Background and credit checks required to rent. Sorry no pets,smoking or vaping permitted. First months rent and equal Security Deposit due at move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Redstone Street have any available units?
33 Redstone Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Republic, PA.
What amenities does 33 Redstone Street have?
Some of 33 Redstone Street's amenities include in unit laundry, bbq/grill, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Redstone Street currently offering any rent specials?
33 Redstone Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Redstone Street pet-friendly?
No, 33 Redstone Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Republic.
Does 33 Redstone Street offer parking?
No, 33 Redstone Street does not offer parking.
Does 33 Redstone Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 Redstone Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Redstone Street have a pool?
No, 33 Redstone Street does not have a pool.
Does 33 Redstone Street have accessible units?
No, 33 Redstone Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Redstone Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Redstone Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Redstone Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Redstone Street does not have units with air conditioning.
