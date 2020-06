Amenities

Nicely updated 3 bed / 2 bath single family, split level home in Plum School District. Large finished game room in walkout basement. Large laundry area with W&D hook-ups. 1 1/2 car garage with opener. Smaller yard for easy maintenance. Minutes to Boyce Park and others. Located near turnpike bridge under construction, to be completed by mid-July. Application / background check / references required. $1390 month rent / one month rent security deposit.

No Dogs Allowed



