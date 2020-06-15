403 North 4th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Available 08/01/20 Available August 1st - 4 Bedrooms, 1 1/2 bath, single family home. Cute & painted in neutral color scheme so that you may accessorize to create your own unique flair. First floor features, Large Sun room, large Eat-in Kitchen (freshly updated with new counter tops & flooring) includes stove, refrigerator & dishwasher. Large laundry area with plenty of storage, 1/2 bath & slop sink. Restored hardwood floors in Dining room & Living room. 2nd floor features 4 Bedrooms (all with restored hardwood floors), Plenty of closet space. Nice-sized main bath with sliding bath doors & pull bars. (neat exposed log-lookalike ceiling). Full attic & basement for storage. Outside: Front & small porch on back. Nice -sized partially fenced yard. Small shed attached to carport. Property Features; ~ Replacement windows ~ Ceiling Fans ~ Partially fenced back yard ~ Small potting shed ~ Restored hardwood floors ~ Refrigerator & Dishwasher ~ New Kitchen countertops One year lease required. Some pets acceptable with small pet fee.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/newport-pa?lid=13372005



(RLNE5812941)