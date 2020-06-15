All apartments in Newport
403 North 4th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

403 North 4th Street

403 4th Street · (717) 226-8145
Location

403 4th Street, Newport, PA 17074

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $895 · Avail. Aug 1

$895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Available 08/01/20 Available August 1st - 4 Bedrooms, 1 1/2 bath, single family home. Cute & painted in neutral color scheme so that you may accessorize to create your own unique flair. First floor features, Large Sun room, large Eat-in Kitchen (freshly updated with new counter tops & flooring) includes stove, refrigerator & dishwasher. Large laundry area with plenty of storage, 1/2 bath & slop sink. Restored hardwood floors in Dining room & Living room. 2nd floor features 4 Bedrooms (all with restored hardwood floors), Plenty of closet space. Nice-sized main bath with sliding bath doors & pull bars. (neat exposed log-lookalike ceiling). Full attic & basement for storage. Outside: Front & small porch on back. Nice -sized partially fenced yard. Small shed attached to carport. Property Features; ~ Replacement windows ~ Ceiling Fans ~ Partially fenced back yard ~ Small potting shed ~ Restored hardwood floors ~ Refrigerator & Dishwasher ~ New Kitchen countertops One year lease required. Some pets acceptable with small pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 North 4th Street have any available units?
403 North 4th Street has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 403 North 4th Street have?
Some of 403 North 4th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 North 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
403 North 4th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 North 4th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 403 North 4th Street is pet friendly.
Does 403 North 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 403 North 4th Street does offer parking.
Does 403 North 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 North 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 North 4th Street have a pool?
No, 403 North 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 403 North 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 403 North 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 403 North 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 403 North 4th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 403 North 4th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 403 North 4th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
