Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:28 AM

1023 3rd Ave

1023 3rd Avenue · (512) 975-9238
Location

1023 3rd Avenue, New Kensington, PA 15068

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1023 3rd Ave · Avail. now

$750

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1651 sqft

Amenities

Owner Finance Home For Sale, Credit Friendly Terms - FOR SALE NOT FOR RENT Duplex with two 3/1 units. 1023 3rd Ave - Studio -- baths 1,651 sq ft in Westmoreland County For sale with an asking price of $39,000. ASK me for the secret price! You'll like it much better than the current asking!
We will make you a direct no quality loan with simple interest, no prepayment penalty and no balloon payment.
Text or call me with the property address and I will send you the code to take a look at the property. Text Address and I will call with details 512 975 9238

(RLNE2554290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 3rd Ave have any available units?
1023 3rd Ave has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1023 3rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1023 3rd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 3rd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1023 3rd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Kensington.
Does 1023 3rd Ave offer parking?
No, 1023 3rd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1023 3rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1023 3rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 3rd Ave have a pool?
No, 1023 3rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1023 3rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 1023 3rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 3rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1023 3rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1023 3rd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1023 3rd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
