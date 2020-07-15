Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM

10 Apartments for rent in New Holland, PA with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
445 W Main St
445 West Main Street, New Holland, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1280 sqft
AVAILABLE August 20 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bathroom large, semi-detached home on approximately 0.15 acres in the ELANCO School District. Features include: Newer flooring, porch, shed, and off-street parking for two cars in a lot.
Results within 5 miles of New Holland

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
661 Springville Rd
661 Springville Road, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2472 sqft
AVAILABLE APPROXIMATELY June 1 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, beautiful, large, one-story home on 1.6 acres in the Pequea Valley School District.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
954 W Main St
954 West Main Street, Lancaster County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$925
861 sqft
AVAILABLE After 6/15/20 **MAXIMUM OF TWO PEOPLE DUE TO SHALLOW WELL** 2 bedroom, 1 bath one-story home in the ELANCO School District. Features include: Two reserved parking spaces, back porch and front porch. Small yard (0.22 acres).

1 of 10

Last updated December 9 at 08:30 AM
1 Unit Available
242 Morgan Dr
242 Morgan Dr, Leola, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome in the Conestoga Valley School District. Features include: Central air conditioning, 2 parking spaces, newer flooring and paint, central vacuum system, a patio, porch, shed, and shared yard.
Results within 10 miles of New Holland
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 06:05 PM
16 Units Available
The Bradford
25 Bradford Dr, Leola, PA
1 Bedroom
$985
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1230 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with upgraded kitchens and bathrooms, energy-efficient windows, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy the basketball court, courtyard, and playground on site. Direct access to Route 23. Close to Lancaster Country Club.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 03:23 PM
2 Units Available
Oakview Estates
77 Foal Ct, Lancaster, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Oakview Estates Apartments invites you to step through the doorway of your new home to a lifestyle that puts every modern convenience at your fingertips.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
264 TOM AVENUE
264 Tom Avenue, Ephrata, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Ephrata Area 3 bedroom - Ephrata Area 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, 1 car garage townhouse. Central air, electric heat pump. Dishwasher, stove, and refrigerator Sorry, no pets allowed.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
237 North State Street
237 North State Street, Ephrata, PA
Studio
$1,395
Old World 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home - 3 bedrooms & 2 baths. A stately red brick old world home with a LARGE front porch and SPACIOUS rooms! Hardwood flooring and ORIGINAL wood trim.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
201 W Main Street
201 West Main Street, Leola, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1320 sqft
201 W Main Street Available 08/01/20 - Charming 3 bedroom (privacy issue) house with spacious rooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen with stove, dishwasher, microwave & refrigerator, living room, dining room, laundry room on 2nd floor with washer & dryer

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Paradise
3235 Lincoln Highway
3235 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1330 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING 7/5!!! 3BR/1.5BA. $1,365 /MO. $1,365 Security Deposit.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in New Holland, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for New Holland renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

