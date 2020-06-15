All apartments in New Castle
Home
/
New Castle, PA
/
912 Morton Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

912 Morton Street

912 Morton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

912 Morton Street, New Castle, PA 16101

Amenities

patio / balcony
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
Traditional house with main entry foyer, formal living room and dining room separated by original pocket doors. Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space. Tenant provides appliances. Three bedrooms and bathroom on second floor. Finished attic can be used as an office, game room and storage. New Castle code prohibits attics from being used as bedrooms. Unfinished basement ideal for storage, work space and laundry area. Covered front porch, yard and storage shed. Renters insurance required.
https://www.facebook.com/Premier2777/videos/2846084742145806/
***Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, our office is reserving self-guided tours for pre-qualified applicants only.***
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 Morton Street have any available units?
912 Morton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Castle, PA.
Is 912 Morton Street currently offering any rent specials?
912 Morton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 Morton Street pet-friendly?
No, 912 Morton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Castle.
Does 912 Morton Street offer parking?
No, 912 Morton Street does not offer parking.
Does 912 Morton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 Morton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 Morton Street have a pool?
No, 912 Morton Street does not have a pool.
Does 912 Morton Street have accessible units?
No, 912 Morton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 912 Morton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 912 Morton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 912 Morton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 912 Morton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
