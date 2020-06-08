All apartments in Nesquehoning
3 East Catawissa Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:59 PM

3 East Catawissa Street

3 West Catawissa Street · (570) 325-8788
Location

3 West Catawissa Street, Nesquehoning, PA 18240

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$900

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1326 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nesquehoning spacious twin available featuring eat-in kitchen with stove and refrigerator, rear sunporch/mud room, formal dining rm., living room and den/office/playroom all on the first floor, 2nd level features large rear bedroom with attached sunroom, 2 additional bedrooms and full bath. Home has oil heat, small yard. Tenant pays ALL utilities except sewer and trash. Convenient to school, restaurants, shopping. Minutes from access to Lehigh Gorge State Park for miles of biking and hiking, plus historic downtown Jim Thorpe and it's many festivals and activities. Requirements - rental application required, $40 non refundable appl fee per person 18+ for credit check, criminal background, eviction and verification of employment, renter's insurance required, NO SMOKING or VAPING in the house, no subletting, no pets. By appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

