3 East Catawissa Street

Nesquehoning spacious twin available featuring eat-in kitchen with stove and refrigerator, rear sunporch/mud room, formal dining rm., living room and den/office/playroom all on the first floor, 2nd level features large rear bedroom with attached sunroom, 2 additional bedrooms and full bath. Home has oil heat, small yard. Tenant pays ALL utilities except sewer and trash. Convenient to school, restaurants, shopping. Minutes from access to Lehigh Gorge State Park for miles of biking and hiking, plus historic downtown Jim Thorpe and it's many festivals and activities. Requirements - rental application required, $40 non refundable appl fee per person 18+ for credit check, criminal background, eviction and verification of employment, renter's insurance required, NO SMOKING or VAPING in the house, no subletting, no pets. By appointment only.