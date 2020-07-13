/
pet friendly apartments
28 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Murrysville, PA
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
10 Units Available
Marquis Place
1000 Marquis Pl, Murrysville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac, Marquis Place Apartments offers a tranquil environment, not often found in apartment living, without compromising accessibility.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
104 Georgetown Ln.
104 Georgetown Lane, Murrysville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Three bd/4 bth townhouse in park like setting. - Property Id: 305754 This spacious townhouse/condo is located in an established park like setting.
Results within 5 miles of Murrysville
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
1500 Eagle Ridge Dr, Monroeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$980
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1003 sqft
Spacious apartments with cathedral ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and oversized wood decks or patios in a private wooded setting convenient to I-376. Property offers two lighted tennis courts and twin heated swimming pools with a waterfall.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Walnut Crossings
4175 Ivanhoe Dr, Monroeville, PA
Studio
$800
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
1125 sqft
A charming community located near the highway and area shopping. Near the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Homes feature updated interiors with a balcony or patio. On-site business center, covered parking, and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
39 Units Available
The Flats at Fox Hill
1120 Fox Hill Dr, Monroeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$750
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1190 sqft
Welcome home to The Flats at Fox Hill Apartments, located in Monroeville, Pennsylvania! The Flats at Fox Hill Apartments offers relaxing and inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with many great amenities including a refreshing
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4615 Northern Pike
4615 Northern Pike, Monroeville, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1668 sqft
This charming 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is now avaialable! Totally renovated throughout, this home has nicely sized bedrooms, with 2 double closets in the master. Newly renovated kitchen with new appliances.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4413 Driftman Dr
4413 Driftman Drive, Monroeville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1125 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom, 1 bath home will be available soon in Monroeville. Home has just been renovated, beautifully updated kitchen and bathroom.Other updates throughout the house. Lovely deck overlooking backyard.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
310 Jefferson Ct
310 Jefferson Court, Monroeville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Check out this light-filled, ranch style 3BR/2 Bath home in Monroeville! It features a full kitchen with bar top, washer and dryer in unit, hardwood floors, and a huge outdoor deck perfect for hosting friends! Located in a quiet neighborhood part of
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
138 College Park Dr
138 College Park Drive, Monroeville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1463 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Monroeville will be available in July! Multi level home with upgrades throughout! Updated kitchen with all new appliances. Bathrooms have new flooring and fixtures. Nice level backyard.
Results within 10 miles of Murrysville
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Laurel Village Apartments
1000 Penn Center Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,010
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1048 sqft
Units feature dishwashers, custom kitchens and state-of-the-art appliances. Located close to shops, restaurants and hospitals. Community includes covered carports, a party room and a swimming pool.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
14029 Valley View Dr
14029 Valley View Drive, Westmoreland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1400 sqft
Newly Renovated, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in North Huntingdon Township.This home is equipped with a brand new kitchen, updated bathrooms and hardwood floors throughout most of the house.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
412 Crescent Garden Drive
412 Crescent Garden Dr, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1350 sqft
FINISHED BASEMENT, A TON OF SPACE, GARAGE AND SO MUCH MORE!!! - TOTALLY RENOVATED 2 story 3 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom BEAUTY in Penn Hills! Short drive to Interstate 76 and Interstate 376.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Verona
7223 Shannon Rd
7223 Shannon Road, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1715 sqft
Available Now! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and double car garage. Nice deck overlooking beautiful 2 tiered backyard. Wood burning fireplace in great room, newly renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
17 Barclay St
17 Barclay Street, Greensburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Lovely 3 BR, 2 BA home in Greensburg will be available mid August. This home has so much charm! Gorgeous built-ins and lots of wood work. Rooms have 11 foot ceilings,for a great sense of space. Lovely covered front porch to while away the evenings.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1529 Lime Hollow
1529 Lime Hollow Road, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$795
850 sqft
Beautiful 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Available in Penn Hills!! - Available: JUNE 1st! Description: This 1 bedroom 1 bath home is located in the Penn Hills area of Pittsburgh.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
815 Drey Street
815 Drey Street, Arnold, PA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
Spacious- Multi-Level 3 Bedroom - This spacious-multi-level 3 bedroom apartment is a MUST VIEW!!!!!! Large equipped kitchen with stove, refriegerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal-- lots of counter space and storage space-- Has a separate dining
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
223 Wilson Drive
223 Wilson Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Spacious 3BD/1BA Single Family Home in Penn Hills - -Cozy Living Room with Working Fireplace and Large Picture Window -Updated Kitchen and Bath -Large Basement with Plenty of Storage -Huge Lawn- Endless Opportunities for Outdoor Family Fun -Nice and
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
11523 Frankstown Rd
11523 Frankstown Road, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
700 sqft
Recently renovated two-bedroom upstairs apartment in Penn Hills. New paint, carpeting, and flooring in the kitchen and bathroom. Two big, bright rooms. Water/sewage/trash and water are included.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill
7247 Beacon Hill Drive
7247 Beacon Hill Drive, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1259 sqft
Choose white or espresso kitchen cabinets for this renovated apartment! See the model unit on our website for more pictures of what this will look like when completed.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill
7451 Light House Point
7451 Lighthouse Pt, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1259 sqft
Available for a lease to begin right away! This first floor apartment features a private patio with large sliding glass doors, a master suite with bathroom attached, and abundant storage space throughout.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill
7264 Beacon Hill Drive
7264 Beacon Hill Drive, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1259 sqft
This first floor apartment features a private patio with large sliding glass doors, a master suite with bathroom attached, and abundant storage space throughout.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lower Oakmont
379 Virginia Avenue
379 Virginia Avenue, Oakmont, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
This Duplex is located in the heart of Oakmont, a quaint 19th century town, that is nestled along the Allegheny River. This duplex is within a short distance of shopping and cafe's.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
301 Pennview Dr
301 Pennview Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1080 sqft
Enticing corner lot ready for immediate move in! Are you looking for an updated home at the heart of the city? Just minutes for the bustling downtown area with all the shopping, restaurants, and entertainment you could need right at your footsteps?
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
11515 Frankstown Rd
11515 Frankstown Road, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
Recently renovated lower level, two-bedroom apartment in Penn Hills. Two big, bright rooms. Water/sewage/trash and water are included. Coin-operated laundry in the basement and right on the bus line.
