Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:35 AM

302 W Virginia Ave

302 West Virginia Avenue · (412) 567-7822
Location

302 West Virginia Avenue, Munhall, PA 15120
Munhall

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1200 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
e-payments
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
e-payments
internet access
This unit is available for Flexible move in between March 15 to April 15, 2020
The property is currently under renovations, please excuse the pictures. All appliances including washer & dryer are provided.

LEASE NOTE - WE DO NOT ACCEPT PHONE CALLS FOR SCHEDULING APPOINTMENTS. ALL APPOINTMENTS MUST BE SCHEDULED VIA EMAIL

Everything updated top to bottom.
1st floor: Living room, dining room, kitchen.
2nd floor: 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
Fenced rear yard.
NON coin operated washer/dryer.
Central a/c too!

11 reasons why we're the best landlord:
1- Most emails responded to within 1 hour all by end of business.
2- We have flexible showing times including weekends and evenings.
3- No carpet to deal with
4- Vinyl windows new efficient furnace and central a/c to save you on utilities
5- Newly updated bathrooms & kitchen.
6- Units are super clean upon move in.
7- We supply all new appliances (Gas range microwave fridge dishwasher washer & dryer)
8- We're real landlords and take pride in our homes and provide prompt response for maintenance.
9- We're pet friendly and never charge additional rent or fees. (250 fully refundable pet deposit required)
10- All our applications and leases are online.
11- Pay your rent online - no more sending checks.

Rental Terms:
- Tenant pays utilities (gas electric water/sewage)
- Cats & Dogs Accepted ($250 pet deposit per pet subject to breeds - no dangerous animals)
- Security Deposit and First Month's Rent Required
- Credit Check Required ($40 per person non-refundable)
- Good credit and documented income required
- Not approved by section 8
- 1 year lease

Contact:
- Email for more information and to schedule a viewing (most emails are responded to within 1 hour all by end of day)
- We never ask prospective tenants to submit to credit checks or background checks for housing until they have met us in person and viewed the rental unit

(RLNE5622061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

