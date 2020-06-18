302 W Virginia Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning e-payments

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 e-payments internet access

This unit is available for Flexible move in between March 15 to April 15, 2020

The property is currently under renovations, please excuse the pictures. All appliances including washer & dryer are provided.



LEASE NOTE - WE DO NOT ACCEPT PHONE CALLS FOR SCHEDULING APPOINTMENTS. ALL APPOINTMENTS MUST BE SCHEDULED VIA EMAIL



Everything updated top to bottom.

1st floor: Living room, dining room, kitchen.

2nd floor: 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

Fenced rear yard.

NON coin operated washer/dryer.

Central a/c too!



11 reasons why we're the best landlord:

1- Most emails responded to within 1 hour all by end of business.

2- We have flexible showing times including weekends and evenings.

3- No carpet to deal with

4- Vinyl windows new efficient furnace and central a/c to save you on utilities

5- Newly updated bathrooms & kitchen.

6- Units are super clean upon move in.

7- We supply all new appliances (Gas range microwave fridge dishwasher washer & dryer)

8- We're real landlords and take pride in our homes and provide prompt response for maintenance.

9- We're pet friendly and never charge additional rent or fees. (250 fully refundable pet deposit required)

10- All our applications and leases are online.

11- Pay your rent online - no more sending checks.



Rental Terms:

- Tenant pays utilities (gas electric water/sewage)

- Cats & Dogs Accepted ($250 pet deposit per pet subject to breeds - no dangerous animals)

- Security Deposit and First Month's Rent Required

- Credit Check Required ($40 per person non-refundable)

- Good credit and documented income required

- Not approved by section 8

- 1 year lease



Contact:

- Email for more information and to schedule a viewing (most emails are responded to within 1 hour all by end of day)

- We never ask prospective tenants to submit to credit checks or background checks for housing until they have met us in person and viewed the rental unit



(RLNE5622061)