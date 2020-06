Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8

Two Bedroom Duplex on Quiet Street - This beautiful two bedroom house in McKeesport features a large living room with decorative mantle that brings a sense of old time charm to this modern apartment. The entire apartment has tall windows that allow in ample natural light throughout. The kitchen/dining room is an open concept space that leads into the upstairs with the two bedrooms. Both of the spacious bedrooms upstairs are accompanied by large closets, one of the bedrooms features two large closet for storage. Great outdoor spaces include a covered front porch with plenty of room for gathering and a cozy tree-covered backyard patio. Located across the bridge from downtown McKeesport, this location gives you quick access to the highway and surrounding towns.



Available now!!



***More photos coming soon***



**Tenant pays all utilities**



*Not approved by the section 8 office*



Please contact Matthew Fitzgerald for inquiries

text/email preferred

860-287-5263

matt@rivaridge.biz



(RLNE4766311)