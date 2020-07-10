/
apartments with washer dryer
166 Apartments for rent in McKeesport, PA with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
McKeesport - White Oak
702 Manning Avenue
702 Manning Avenue, McKeesport, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom in Port Vue- All New Flooring and Stainless Appliances! - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is available immediately! This house sits in a quiet neighborhood in Port Vue and comes fully equipped with all brand new
Results within 5 miles of McKeesport
9 Units Available
Munhall
The Waterfront
611 East Waterfront Drive, Munhall, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,083
1515 sqft
Waterfront location with beautiful views and access to the Waterfront shopping districts. Spacious floor plans, washer/dryer in unit and luxurious finishes like crown molding and high ceilings.
4 Units Available
Clairton
Payne Hill
511 Payne Hill Road, Jefferson Hills, PA
1 Bedroom
$890
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1114 sqft
Our "Apartment Excellence Award" winning community, located in peaceful Jefferson Hills, delivers a remarkable palette of choices to suit your lifestyle. Each townhome has been designed for optimum convenience.
1 Unit Available
1705 Nevada Street
1705 Nevada Street, Swissvale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1705 Nevada Street Available 09/01/20 Renovated 2BR Townhouse w/Garage & Central Air! - * Recently renovated 2 Bedroom house! Refinished hard wood floors on the 1st floor, newer wall to wall carpeting in the bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
Braddock Hills - Forest Hills
2145 Ardmore Blvd
2145 Ardmore Boulevard, Forest Hills, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
1 Bedroom with Den Available 09/01/20 Now Available September! 1 Bedroom apartment w/ den in Forest Hills for $625/month. Hardwood floors, fully equipped kitchen, access to laundry on site. Call today to view! 412-271-5550 (RLNE4701206)
1 Unit Available
West Homestead
208 West Hazel Way - 212.5
208 West Hazel Way, West Homestead, PA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
2 bed 1 bath in heart of West Homestead . Recently remodeled 2 floor unit includes stove , refrigerator, washer and dryer . No section8 . No pets . tenants pay electricity only .
1 Unit Available
1625 Oak Grove Street
1625 Oak Grove Avenue, Swissvale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Pittsburgh. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.
1 Unit Available
Swisshelm Park
1629 Nevada Street
1629 Nevada Street, Swissvale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
950 sqft
Special: Only a $200 Security Deposit for 700 Credit Score | Townhouse - ** SPECIAL: Security Deposit $200 for Credit Score of 700+ ** * Beautiful 2-bedroom townhouse near Frick Park.
1 Unit Available
7120 McClure Ave #1
7120 Mcclure Avenue, Swissvale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1585 sqft
Unit #1 Available 08/01/20 Furnished 1st Floor Large Apt -Utilities Included - Property Id: 139767 A FURNISHED, UTILITIES INCLUDED first-floor apt with lots of closet space. Two bedrooms each have a queen-sized bed.
1 Unit Available
959 5th Ave
959 5th Avenue, East McKeesport, PA
2 Bedrooms
$900
First floor unit has 2 bedrooms & 1 full bath which includes washer & dryer in this unit. Finally unwind from the day with a rural feel relaxing on the back decking.
1 Unit Available
Munhall
302 W Virginia Ave
302 West Virginia Avenue, Munhall, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
This unit is available for Flexible move in between March 15 to April 15, 2020 The property is currently under renovations, please excuse the pictures. All appliances including washer & dryer are provided.
1 Unit Available
957 5th Ave
957 5th Avenue, East McKeesport, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
Top unit has 2 bedrooms & 1 full bath which includes washer & dryer in this unit. Finally unwind from the day with a rural feel relaxing on the back decking.
1 Unit Available
Amadell Apartments
1954 Amato Drive, Allegheny County, PA
Studio
$560
1 Bedroom
Ask
Enjoy the beauty of nature in these unbelievably magnificent apartments located in North Versailles.
Results within 10 miles of McKeesport
8 Units Available
East Liberty
Walnut on Highland
121 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,492
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly homes with keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a fitness center, 24/7 maintenance, and covered parking. Located in the revamped East Liberty neighborhood.
35 Units Available
Baldwin
The Alden South Hills
5492 Youngridge Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$705
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
721 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site fitness center, garage parking and a swimming pool. Upgraded apartments are available. Units feature black appliances and spacious layouts. Leland Park and Curry Hollow Center are both nearby.
14 Units Available
North Oakland
Royal York
3955 Bigelow Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1316 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Royal York in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
10 Units Available
North Oakland
Old King Edward
4603 Bayard Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$800
295 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,105
490 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1411 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Old King Edward in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
North Oakland
Bayard Manor
4600 Bayard Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,045
610 sqft
4600 Bayard Street, apt.
17 Units Available
Shadyside
Bakery Living Orange
6480 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,580
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1118 sqft
A smoke-free community with bike trails, a well-equipped fitness center, and a business center, among other amenities. Homes feature keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and gourmet kitchens. Opposite Bakery Square.
1 Unit Available
Shadyside
S. Negley Avenue
810 S Negley Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
662 sqft
In the heart of the area's universities, near the downtown area, and a short walk from nightlife. Each home offers open living space, ample natural light, and lots of storage. Non-smoking buildings. Pet-friendly.
1 Unit Available
Squirrel Hill South
Beacon Commons
5629 Beacon Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1157 sqft
Situated in the Squirrel Hill District and moments from Davis Playground and The Manor theater, this community provides beautiful landscaping, on-site parking and a pet-friendly environment. Smoke-free apartments with in-unit laundry and beautifully appointed interiors.
41 Units Available
Chroma Apartments
1360 Martha Street, Highlands Ranch, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,468
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,988
1185 sqft
Illuminate your life at Chroma Apartments in Highlands Ranch, where modern spaces complement a full spectrum of amenities for active lifestyles.
14 Units Available
Shadyside
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,504
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,704
1264 sqft
Located in East End Pittsburgh, close to Target, Whole Foods and Mellon Park. Residents enjoy units with expansive windows, stainless steel appliances and hotel-inspired baths. Community offers health center, yoga studio and fire pits.
15 Units Available
The Docks
501 Riverfront Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic views of the Allegheny River. Within walking distance to area restaurants and near Route 28. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, garage, and playground. Courtyard area.
