Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom in McKeesport- Garage and Yard! - This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house comes fully equipped with a washer and dryer, fridge and gas range. There is a good sized basement as well as an integral garage. There is a kitchen, dining room, and living room on the first floor. On the second floor there are 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom. This house also has a private front porch in the front and a great backyard!



Tenants responsible for all utilities- $950/ month



Call /text/ email Mark with all inquiries!

6105858357

mark@rivaridge.biz



(RLNE5834331)